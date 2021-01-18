Weekend Stories: More Cold Weather, VN's Second Covid Vaccine and New Bamboo Airways Routes

Stay connected with Saigoneer on Twitter and Instagram and like us on Facebook.

Each morning, we select some of the most important stories from Saigon, the rest of Vietnam and beyond, and digest them into short, accessible links so you can easily keep up with current affairs.

Saigon

- Ho Chi Minh City tranquilizes rampaging monkeys [Tuoi Tre]

- HCM City has six more quarantine hotels [Vietnam News]

Vietnam

- Da Lat targets to welcome more than 4 million visitors in 2021 [Nhan Dan]

- Another strong cold spell chills Hanoi and northern Vietnam [Hanoi Times]

- Russia to reopen air travel with Vietnam [VnExpress]

- Bamboo Airways launch routes to Con Dao, Phu Quoc [DTI News]

- Made-in-Vietnam vaccine against African swine fever effective [VoV]

- SCIC to invest VND8 trillion in Vietnam Airlines [Saigon Times]

- Binh Dinh: nearly 4,200 hectares of forests certificated by FSC [SGGP]

- Difficulties still ahead for coffee sector: insiders [Vietnam Plus]

- Vietnam’s second COVID-19 vaccine to be trialled [Vietnam Net]

Other

- India's COVID-19 vaccination drive hits bump due to app glitch [Channel News Asia]

- Elephant raids Thailand camping ground, flings man to his death [Asia One]

- China GDP expands 2.3% in 2020 with fast recovery from COVID [Nikkei]

- Dozens killed, hundreds injured as quake hits Indonesia’s Sulawesi [Aljazeera]

Video of the Day: