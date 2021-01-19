Saigoneer

Morning Stories: Dong Nai-Da Lat Expressway, Car Sales Drop and Vinamilk Exports to China

Tuesday, 19 January 2021.
Written by Saigoneer. Photo by Alberto Prieto.

Each morning, we select some of the most important stories from Saigon, the rest of Vietnam and beyond, and digest them into short, accessible links so you can easily keep up with current affairs.

Saigon

- New energy renewable and efficiency model applied at Tan Son Nhat Airport [VIR]

Vietnam

- Vietnamese singer wins Asian Television Awards [VnExpress]

- Transport ministry urges to kick off USD10-billion railway project [DTI News]

- Construction of expy linking Dong Nai and Dalat under consideration [Saigon Times]

- Hanoi to reroute traffic during 13th National Party Congress [Tuoi Tre]

- Smoking rate among men falls in 2020 [Vietnam Net]

- Free massive online courses launched to public [SGGP]

- Three Vietnamese women named as elite FIFA referees [Vietnam Plus]

- Car sales in Việt Nam plunge 8% in 2020 [Vietnam News]

- Vinamilk exports first large batch of milk to China in 2021 [Nhan Dan]

- Foxconn to make Macbook, Ipad in Vietnam [Hanoi Times]

Other

- China locks down another 3 million after travelling salesman spreads coronavirus [Channel News Asia]

- Covid-19 bounces back after signs of stabilising in Hong Kong [Straits Times]

Video of the Day:

 

