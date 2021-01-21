Morning Stories: Grab Wants Dedicated Lane at TSN, Polluting Factories Shut and New Singaporean Ambassador

Stay connected with Saigoneer on Twitter and Instagram and like us on Facebook.

Each morning, we select some of the most important stories from Saigon, the rest of Vietnam and beyond, and digest them into short, accessible links so you can easily keep up with current affairs.

Saigon

- Grab proposes separate lane for ride-hailing vehicles at TSN airport [Saigon Times]

Vietnam

- Meridian Gate in ancient Hue citadel open to visitors after 8 years of renovation [Tuoi Tre]

- Singapore appoints new ambassador to Vietnam [Hanoi Times]

- Vietnam targets to send 90,000 labourers abroad in 2021 [Nhan Dan]

- Insurance industry continues good trends in 2021 [Vietnam Net]

- Health insurance expected to cover 91.58 percent of population [Vietnam News]

- Vietnam considers shutting down polluting facilities to improve air quality [VnExpress]

- More people illegally enter Vietnam from Laos [DTI News]

- Vietnam becomes fourth most important market for Taiwanese investors [VoV]

Other

- South Korea in talks to secure 40 million doses of Novavax's COVID-19 vaccine [Channel News Asia]

- Thai woman sentenced to 43 years in jail for insulting monarchy [Straits Times]

- Taiwan cancels major festival as domestic Covid-19 cases rise [Asia One]

