Morning Stories: Nuclear Power Delayed, Dioxin Cleanup and Another Hanoi Pedestrian Street

Each morning, we select some of the most important stories from Saigon, the rest of Vietnam and beyond, and digest them into short, accessible links so you can easily keep up with current affairs.

Vietnam

- Vietnam, US finish first part of dioxin cleanup at Bien Hoa airbase [VnExpress]

- Hanoi to open another pedestrian street [DTI News]

- Up to 1,200 daily flights to be operated around Tet [Saigon Times]

- Nuclear power not under consideration for Vietnam at least for 10 more years [Vietnam Net]

- First online portal to legally notarize documents formally launched [SGGP]

- Vn-Index predicted to return to 1.200 after historic slump [Hanoi Times]

- Dak Lak promotes shipments via Amazon [SGGP]

- Organic dragon fruit cultivation expands in Long An [Vietnam Net]

- Deepening skills development needed for Vietnam in transition to Industry 4.0: ADB report [Nhan Dan]

Other

- Thai scientists race to develop homemade COVID-19 vaccine amid second wave of infections [Channel News Asia]

- Beijing sanctions high-ranking Trump administration officials after Biden takes office [CNN]

- Indonesian teen embraces the ninja way by using Naruto symbol as ID card signature [Asia One]

- ASEAN startup funding drops 2% in 2020 amid COVID turmoil [Nikkei]

- China to test Lunar New Year travelers for COVID-19; Shanghai reports new cases [Reuters]

-American Woman Deported From Bali After Calling It ‘Queer Friendly’ [New York Times]

