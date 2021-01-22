Saigoneer

Morning Stories: Nuclear Power Delayed, Dioxin Cleanup and Another Hanoi Pedestrian Street

Friday, 22 January 2021.
Written by Saigoneer. Photo by Khoi Pham.

Vietnam

- Vietnam, US finish first part of dioxin cleanup at Bien Hoa airbase [VnExpress]

- Hanoi to open another pedestrian street [DTI News]

- Up to 1,200 daily flights to be operated around Tet [Saigon Times]

- Nuclear power not under consideration for Vietnam at least for 10 more years [Vietnam Net]

- First online portal to legally notarize documents formally launched [SGGP]

- Vn-Index predicted to return to 1.200 after historic slump [Hanoi Times]

- Dak Lak promotes shipments via Amazon [SGGP]

- Organic dragon fruit cultivation expands in Long An [Vietnam Net]

- Deepening skills development needed for Vietnam in transition to Industry 4.0: ADB report [Nhan Dan]

Other

- Thai scientists race to develop homemade COVID-19 vaccine amid second wave of infections [Channel News Asia]

- Beijing sanctions high-ranking Trump administration officials after Biden takes office [CNN]

- Indonesian teen embraces the ninja way by using Naruto symbol as ID card signature [Asia One]

- ASEAN startup funding drops 2% in 2020 amid COVID turmoil [Nikkei]

- China to test Lunar New Year travelers for COVID-19; Shanghai reports new cases [Reuters]

-American Woman Deported From Bali After Calling It ‘Queer Friendly’ [New York Times]

