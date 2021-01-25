Saigoneer

Back Stories » Roundups » Weekend Stories: Toyota Recall, Metro Repairs and Cryptocurrency Legal Framework

Weekend Stories: Toyota Recall, Metro Repairs and Cryptocurrency Legal Framework

Details
Monday, 25 January 2021.
Written by Saigoneer. Photo by Alberto Prieto.

Stay connected with Saigoneer on Twitter and Instagram and like us on Facebook.

Each morning, we select some of the most important stories from Saigon, the rest of Vietnam and beyond, and digest them into short, accessible links so you can easily keep up with current affairs.

Vietnam

- Five new foreign players to watch in V. League 2021 [VnExpress]

- Toyota recalls 13,000 cars over fuel pump error [DTI News]

- Finland to provide US$100 million for public investment projects in Vietnam [Saigon Times]

- 38 Vietnamese caught making illegal entry into Vietnam [Tuoi Tre]

Vietnam Expands Rules On Maintaining Long-Term Stored Aircraft [Simple Flying]

- Recent fallen-off rubber cushion of metro line No.1 replaced [SGGP]

- ASEAN Digital Masterplan 2025 adopted [Vietnam Plus]

- Hanoi retail occupancy up on well-performed economy [Hanoi Times]

- Vietnam to consider legal framework for cryptocurrency [SGGP]

- Vietnam film ‘Dust & Metal’ among first recipients of British Council pilot fund [Screen Daily]

Other

- Hong Kong on track to lifting lockdown in densely packed district after mass Covid-19 testing [Straits Times]

- Japan and IOC determined to hold Tokyo Olympics despite cancellation rumors [CNN]

- Japan tourism push linked to surge in COVID-19 infections [Reuters]

- Chinese discount store operator Miniso launches toy shops [Nikkei]

- Chinese Miners Pulled to Surface 2 Weeks After Underground Explosion [New York Times]

Video of the Day:

 

Related Articles

in Roundups

Morning Links Roundup: Hanoi Continues Promotional Campaign on CNN in 2018

Stay connected with Saigoneer on Twitter and Instagram and like us on Facebook. ▪ Ministry asks to protect teachers [SGGP] ▪ Vietnam's FLC aims to buy 24 Airb...

in Roundups

Morning Links: $2 Million Weasel Coffee Farm in Da Lat

- Cambodian import turns a Saigon staple [Thanh Nien]  - Journalist jailed for fatal road accident [Thanh Nien] - Vietnam Stocks to Climb 12% by Year-End on Valuations,...

in Roundups

Morning Links: 1 Dead, 7 Missing at Ship Collision Offshore Vietnam

- Tax incentives likely for tech-savvy enterprises [VNS]  - Vietnam wants US contributions to Asian security, development [VoV]  - Japan investment in Vietnam metr...

in Roundups

Morning Links: 433 VinMart Stores Close, VN Covid Vaccine Advances and Super Typhoon Goni to be Downgraded

Stay connected with Saigoneer on Twitter and Instagram and like us on Facebook. Each morning, we select some of the most important stories from Saigon, the rest of Vietnam and beyond, and digest them...

in Roundups

Morning Links: 550 Houses Built Illegally in HCMC in One Month

- Vietnam to reduce corporate income tax rate to help businesses [Bloomberg]  - Vietnam planning new north-south air route [Thanh Nien]  - UNESCO vows help for Vietnam’s sustainable develo...

in Roundups

Morning Links: 701 Vietnamese Travelers Abandoned in Thailand

Here's what's making news around Vietnam this morning: - Prostitution ring targeting foreigners busted in Vietnam metro [Thanh Nien] - Gold Premiums in Vietnam Hit $217 Over Spot In Heavy Demand [Go...

Partner Content

Urbanist Logo
 
Urbanist LogoUrbanist LogoUrbanist LogoUrbanist Logo
Copyright © 2021 Urbanist Network. All Rights Reserved