Morning Stories: 2 More Japanese-Made Metro Trains Arrive in HCMC

Each morning, we select some of the most important stories from Saigon, the rest of Vietnam and beyond, and digest them into short, accessible links so you can easily keep up with current affairs.

Saigon

- HCMC to buy 300,000 Covid-19 test kits. [Saigon Times]

- Two more Japanese-made metro trains arrive in Ho Chi Minh City. [Tuoi Tre]

Vietnam

- More than 30 localities keep school closures, exams to be flexible. [Vietnam+]

- Pandemic prevention, control measures tightened on Truong Sa archipelago. [Vietnam+]

- Summer heat to permeate northern Vietnam until end of next week. [VnExpress]

- Vietnam’s Covid-19 community transmission tally increases by 28. [Saigon Times]

- Nurse put on ventilator post-coronavirus vaccination in Vietnam. [Tuoi Tre]

Other

- French court dismisses complaint over Agent Orange use in Vietnam War. [VnExpress]

- There’s a Perfect Number of Days to Work From Home, and It’s 2. [The Atlantic]

