Morning Stories: 1.7m COVID-19 Vaccine Doses From COVAX to Arrive on May 16

Friday, 14 May 2021.
Written by Saigoneer. Photo by Alberto Prieto.

Saigon

- PM supports increased budget retention for HCMC. [VnExpress]

- HCMC asks all hospitals to test employees, patients, caregivers for Covid-19. [Saigon Times]

- Ho Chi Minh City installs 12 coronavirus checkpoints at entrances. [Tuoi Tre]

Vietnam

- 1.7 million COVID-19 vaccine doses from COVAX to arrive in Việt Nam on May 16. [Vietnam News]

- Entry into Vietnam suspended, restricted: spokesperson. [Dan Tri]

- Vietnam records 29 more domestic Covid-19 cases. [VnExpress]

- Contract signed for another North-South expressway section. [Saigon Times]

- Vietnam’s Lam Dong Province pulls down unauthorized mansion. [Tuoi Tre]

Other

- 5 easy things you can do to take some pressure off the planet. [National Geographic]

- Fully vaccinated people can shed their masks in most places: US CDC. [Straits Times

Video of the Day:

