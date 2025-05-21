Nguyễn Thị Thành, Saigon's Beloved 'Lunch Lady,' Passes Away at 59

Nguyễn Thị Thành, one of Saigon’s rare internationally renowned food icons known as the “Lunch Lady,” passed away earlier this week.

Thành had just arrived in Toronto on May 19 in preparation of her latest restaurant opening in the Canadian city when she came down with cardiac arrest, the Lunch Lady Toronto team shared in an Instagram post. Local medical officers tried to resuscitate her for over an hour but were unable to revive her. Thus, she passed away at 59 years old, surrounded by loved ones.

“Cô Thanh wasn’t just the heart and soul of The Lunch Lady,” the post reads. “She was a mother figure, a mentor, a quiet master of her craft. Her food told stories. Her presence made people feel seen. Her legacy lives in every bowl, every herb, every careful moment in the kitchen.”

Nguyễn Thị Thành relocated with her family to the apartment complex at 1A-1B Nguyễn Đình Chiểu Street in Hồ Chí Minh City many decades ago. To make a living, Thành and her sister share a small cart serving lunch to local residents and workers six days a week, featuring a rotating menu where each day has a single special dish, from bún mắm and mì Quảng to bánh canh.

Their cart had been a well-loved lunch spot, albeit only frequented by Saigoneers living in the area for years, until 2009, when a visit by a certain American food personality catapulted Thành’s humble dishes to international fame. The spot was highlighted in the Vietnam-centric episode of the late Anthony Bourdain’s No Reservations travel food show, in which he showered her with praise for her tasty bún bò. The episode also spawned the nickname “Lunch Lady” that thousands of tourists to Saigon know her by.

Apart from putting the cart on the global food map, Bourdain’s introduction also manifested other connections for Thành and the family. Vietnamese Canadian Michael Tran had lunch at the cart during his Saigon trip in 2012 and fell in love with the earnest, friendly southern lady’s food. They formed a friendship over the years, and in 2020, decided to collaborate to bring The Lunch Lady abroad, starting with a Lunch Lady restaurant in Vancouver.

The Vietnamese restaurant proved to be a success, earning it a spot in the Michelin food guide’s Bib Gourmand list from 2022 to 2024 and leading to the opening of another branch in Toronto. Thành just landed in town to prepare for its opening day on June 3 when she passed away.

For some Saigoneers, Thành might just be another noodle vendor amongst myriad others in the city, but her story is a testament to the connecting power of food, one that transcends geographical boundaries and language barriers.

[Photo by Niko Myyrav via Canada's 100 Best]