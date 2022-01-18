[Photos] Views of a Saigon in Transit in 1945 by John Florea

1945 was yet another time of drastic change in Saigon overseen by foreign powers.
After a brutal four-year occupation of Vietnam, the Japanese relinquished control of Saigon following their surrender to Allied powers in World War II. They handed over arms and administrative powers to British troops in anticipation of the return of the French. The Việt Minh and national leaders were not included in the handover, and fighting promptly broke out between the different factions that fall.
John Florea, a photographer for Life Magazine, had been covering the war through Asia and Europe and found himself in Saigon in October 1945. He snapped photos of the city's transitional period, with locals attempting to go about their daily affairs while soldiers from various nations patrolled the streets.
Take a peek at this oft-overlooked time period in the photos below: