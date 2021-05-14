Saigoneer

Back Arts & Culture » Music & Art » Pull up a Plastic Stool, Break out the Watercolor, We're Painting Saigon

Pull up a Plastic Stool, Break out the Watercolor, We're Painting Saigon

Details
Friday, 14 May 2021.
Written by Paul Christiansen. Illustrations by Vy Vo.

What is worthy of being painted?

Moments of rare beauty, imaginative scenes that re-interpret the world, abstract patterns that evoke complex thoughts and emotions? Sure. But also the familiar. The mundane. The routine. Doing so preserves moments and places and reminds us that everything around us can be a source of inspiration.

Vy Vo simply strolls around Saigon looking for something that catches her eye, upon which she borrows a stool from a nearby vendor or sits on the ground, spending an hour or so to capture it. Her works neither exaggerate nor glamorize, but rather relish in Saigon’s shambolic charisma: clothes hang on balconies beneath colorful awnings, an abandoned styrofoam box rests against a light pole, a fan keeps workers cool in front of their shop, chain stores nestle between residential homes.

When you look at this collection of watercolors that Vy shared with Saigoneer, you will probably recognize a few Saigon landmarks like Bến Thành market and possibly a hẻm, coffee cart or shophouse in your neighborhood. Without a doubt you will also notice Saigon’s unmistakable charm.

The soft colors and smooth strokes lend an almost dream like quality to the quotidian scenes. In 30 years Saigon will look completely different and when you try to imagine what it once was like, perhaps it will appear in your mind the way Vy has painted it.

Have a look at Vy’s paintings below:

Related Articles

in Music & Arts

How Music and Art Empower Vietnam's Efforts to Contain Covid-19

"Even if it's small, it is very cruel. Many have died because of it...We definitely got to stay alert."—'Ghen cô Vy' by ERIK and MIN.

in Music & Arts

This Ghost Month, an Other-Worldly Exhibition Not for the Faint-Hearted

The topic can be summed up in one word — “ghosts” — but it was enough inspiration for illustrators to create a plethora of artworks as part of the Hù project spearheaded by Khô Mực Studio.

in Music & Arts

A Designer From Da Lat Brings His Hometown's Beauty to a Calendar Project

Da Lat is not merely a place, it’s a state of mind.

in Music & Arts

A Local Artist's Vision of Vietnam, Rendered in the Dreamlike Nature of Anime

In 2016, Toho released the Japanese romantic fantasy Your Name. worldwide to rapturous reception. The feature, written and directed by Makoto Shinkai, went on to become the most financially successful...

in Music & Arts

Biti's Hunter Launches National Pride-Themed Shoe Design Competition

The made-in-Vietnam shoes feature inspiring street-art style depictions of the nation's response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

in Music & Arts

How a Controversial SEA Games Mascot Design Inspired an Art Campaign

The upcoming 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games) will take place next year in Hanoi and some nearby provinces.

Partner Content

Urbanist Logo
 
Urbanist LogoUrbanist LogoUrbanist LogoUrbanist Logo
Copyright © 2021 Urbanist Network. All Rights Reserved