Year of the Tiger Through Tết Artworks by Vietnamese Illustrators

“Lịch Con Hổ” (The Tiger Calendar) is an initiative to raise funds for Hanoi-based NGO Blue Dragon Children’s Foundation. The creative project was brought to life thanks to a young artist collective and merchandise brand Tired City.

The artworks featured in the upcoming calendar are the crème de la crème of Tired City’s illustration competition, organized from October 15 in partnership with the Vietnam Local Artist Group. The event attracted a staggering 369 entries from artists across Vietnam in just three weeks.

'Tết Của Mẹ' (Mom's Tết) by Lê Ích Anh.

All proceeds from sales of the calendar will be donated to the Blue Dragon Children’s Foundation to continue humanitarian efforts to protect disadvantaged children and human trafficking victims.

At the end of the competition, 13 winning submissions were selected based on criteria including completeness, visual diversity and distinctiveness. Another 20 artworks were also chosen to be on display. Among the judges for this year’s competition is visual artist Khim Đặng, an experienced art director.

'Mâm Ngũ Hổ' (Five-Tiger Platter) by Lê Trà My.

The tiger calendar is not the first time local artists have undertaken projects lionizing Vietnamese astrological animals. In 2020 and 2021, Tired City also presented the years’ mouse calendar and buffalo calendar, respectively.

Hailing from Hanoi, Tired City is a creative merchandise brand established in 2016. It has cultivated an industry reputation focusing on products featuring original artworks from Vietnamese artists and designers, such as graphic tees, stationery, art prints, etc.

Here are this year’s standout tiger illustrations:

'Tết Ba Mươi' (The Tigerman's Tết) by Trần Nguyễn Việt Anh.

'Chiêu Hoàng Nữ Đế' by Chung Quốc Thắng.

'Con Cọp Nhỏ' (The Little Tiger) by Lê Thị Quế Hương.

'Trú Mưa' (Sheltering From the Rain) by Thân Hoàng Giang.

"Lọt Vào Ổ Cọp' (Into the Tiger Nest) by Vũ Đức Anh.

'Tiger Lily' by Lưu Vĩnh Toàn.

'Năm Hổ' (Year of the Tiger) by Phạm Cường.

'Hùm Nhãn' (Tigris Oculus) by Lê Huỳnh Khoa.

'Ngũ Hổ Party' (Five-Tiger Party) by Lương Thị Hà Phương.

'Ông Ba Mươi' (Mister 30) by Nguyễn Thị Khánh Linh.

'Dần Factory' (The Tiger Plant) by Lổn Nương.

'Getting stripes' by Trần Trung Hiếu.

'"Rừng" là gì thế ạ?' (What Is 'Jungle'?) by Nguyễn Thanh Nhàn.

'Thần Hổ Trong Đình' (The Tiger Deity at the Temple) by Nguyễn Viết Đại.

'Đi Săn' (On a Hunt) by Nguyễn Lê Quỳnh Chi.

'Tiger Lily' by Ngô Thanh Đức.

'Bên Cửa Sổ' (By the Window) by Trần Thị Phương Dung.

“Lịch Con Hổ” is now available for pre-ordering. More information on the project can be found here.