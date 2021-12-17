Saigoneer

Back Arts & Culture » Music & Art » On an Eerie Night Tour Through Hell at 'Hù: Quả Báo' Art Exhibition

On an Eerie Night Tour Through Hell at 'Hù: Quả Báo' Art Exhibition

Details
Friday, 17 December 2021.
Written by Diệu Anh. Images courtesy of Khô Mực Studio.

Have you ever wondered how those who steal designs or borrow without returning would repent for their sins in hell?

A fantastical purgatory for a range of very contemporary misdeeds is the main attraction at the ongoing art exhibition “Hù: Quả Báo” (literally Boo: Karma)

In the project’s first phase, which took place from September to October, Saigon’s unique risograph print studio Khô Mực launched a call for original artworks from local illustrators reflecting their own experience with modern “sins,” resulting in nearly 200 submissions from across Vietnam. Hù is the spiritual continuation of the studio’s "Đi Đêm Có Ngày Gặp Ma" event, which took place during Halloween 2020. While last year’s exhibition focused on exploring preternatural beings in Vietnamese folklore, this year’s is much more rooted in current youth culture.

Sin — Demanding numerous edits and then picking the first draft / Punishment — Reincarnating as a cow, spending an eternity ruminating. Art by Kamoufish.

Sin — Stealing a quail egg from a friend’s bánh tráng trộn / Punishment — Reincarnating as a rancid egg. Art by GILJINN.

According to Minh Ngọc, the exhibition’s communication liaison, “'Hù: Quả Báo' wants to collaborate with young illustrators in reimagining the role of the purgatory in traditional Vietnamese culture. It’s how we express our interest in today’s social issues: globalization, mechanization, digitization, moral degradation, materialism, etc. This purgatory does not seek to educate or discipline, but only to present the moral conundrums based on a karmic framework, so everyone can observe and assess objectively.”

The entries show a cheeky and highly practical perspective on common problems plaguing the lives of young urbanites: overworking, copyright infringement, malicious gossip; or hot-button social issues like charity funding embezzlement, violence against women, theft, prevalent plastic use, etc.

Sin: Indiscriminate plastic bag use / Punishment: Reincarnating as a condom. Art by Thao Pham.

Abusing women / Punishment: Reincarnating as a male praying mantis. Art by Linh Phạm.

Sixty-one standout submissions were picked to be displayed at Hù’s darkroom exhibition space, where guests are each given a pair of green-red flashlights to illuminate the works. Each artwork has two layers of ink in different colors, a special feature achieved by printing with fluorescent ink.

Khô Mực Co-Founder Simon Phan says of the “red reveal” technique employed in the creation of the exhibiting pieces: “This technique is very appropriate for this year’s theme because the two green-red layers represent a connection and contrast between the sins and their corresponding punishment. This is also an interesting visual effect we achieve with risographic prints so participants can interact with the artworks.”

The exhibition is taking place at the Meander Saigon Hostel in District 1, instead of inside Khô Mực’s own studio like last year. The additional space allows organizers to distribute the artworks in three “levels of hell,” housing three main categories of sins: Love-Money-Crime. The event also creates an opportunity for young designers, who often deal with digital tools, to learn about physical printing techniques in a tactile way.

“Hù: Quả Báo” is on display from now until December 28, 2021 from 10am to 10pm every day at 3B Ly Tu Trong Street, Ben Nghe Ward, District 1. A virtual exhibition is slated for an online launch on December 22. More information is available here.

Saigoneer is a media partner of "Hù: Quả Báo."

Related Articles

in Music & Arts

This Ghost Month, an Other-Worldly Exhibition Not for the Faint-Hearted

The topic can be summed up in one word — “ghosts” — but it was enough inspiration for illustrators to create a plethora of artworks as part of the Hù project spearheaded by Khô Mực Studio.

in Music & Arts

Can Street Art Help Restore One of Hanoi's Poorest Communities?

Can street art lead to urban restoration? Or is it wilful gentrification? In February 2020, the Phuc Tan Public Art Project officially opened — the work on display offers engaging art and stirs up int...

in Music & Arts

How a Hanoi Collective Found Audio-Visual Beauty in Bamboo and Red River Soil

Traditional music in Vietnam is a complex fabric woven of many threads. Some strands extend hundreds of kilometers across the country and others reach across borders and oceans to nearby neighbors.

in Music & Arts

Rapper Wowy Auctions off Blood Portrait to Raise Funds for Children's Hospital

A joint exhibition by rapper Wowy and artist Tuấn Andrew Nguyễn began last month with an auction that yielded hundreds of million of dong that will go towards humanitarian causes.

in Music & Arts

Year of the Tiger Through Tết Artworks by Vietnamese Illustrators

“Lịch Con Hổ” (The Tiger Calendar) is an initiative to raise funds for Hanoi-based NGO Blue Dragon Children’s Foundation. The creative project was brought to life thanks to a young artist collective a...

in Music & Arts

'The Humanimal' Exhibition Celebrates Artist Daos501's 15-Year Journey in Graffiti

The set of artworks titled "The Humanimal" by Daos501 — an established name in Vietnam's graffiti scene — brought the harmony between nature and humans to Interlink’s art event.

Partner Content

in Partner Content

How International School Saigon Pearl Ensures Student Safety

When sending their children to school, parents must be confident that they are physically, emotionally and mentally safe.

Urbanist Logo
 
Urbanist LogoUrbanist LogoUrbanist LogoUrbanist Logo
Copyright © 2021 Urbanist Network. All Rights Reserved