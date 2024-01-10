Saigoneer

BackArts & Culture » Music & Art » TIMEZONES Podcast Spotlights Soundscapes, Sound Artists of Hanoi

TIMEZONES Podcast Spotlights Soundscapes, Sound Artists of Hanoi

Details
Wednesday, 10 January 2024.
Written by Saigoneer. Photos courtesy of TIMZEONES.

The 18th episode of the TIMEZONES podcast series focuses on Hanoi's soundscape through the lens of three female artists. More carefully produced and artistically arranged than the average podcast, the episode layers reflective musings about sound, noise and artistic practices from Nhung Nguyen, Ho Tram Anh and Hoang Thu Thuy atop electronic warblings and urban noises. The three sound artists share their thoughts on the importance of listening despite sonic pollution; how the capital city's auditory topography has been altered in recent years; collaborative musical endeavors; and coping with ongoing gender discrimination. 

“To take all of the chaotic things going around as materials and inspiration for me to make art. I try to lean myself toward a more nostalgic and more human side of the sonic landscape of Hanoi,” explains Hồ Trâm Anh over rhythmic electronic palpitations emblematic of the production's more placid moments.

A special bonus talk moderated and produced by former Urbanist Hanoi Editor-in-Chief Elise Luong (Undecided Productions) features the episode's producers, Linh Hà (LinhHafornow) and Tobias Paramore (tomes), who perform together as the musical act Tiny Giant. The discussion offers insights into how the episode came together as well as their larger philosophies on art, Hanoi and the sonic future of the city. 

The TIMEZONES Podcast Series is co-initiated and co-produced by Norient and the Goethe Institut. The Hanoi Episode can be found here and on all major podcast platforms.

Related Articles

in Hanoi Ngõ Nooks

Ngõ Nooks: Hanoi's Long Waits Jazz Club Dreams a Little Dream of Jazz

Long Waits, a self-proclaimed “modest jazz club,” is the culmination of many dreams that merged and shifted before finally giving Hanoi a modern yet quaint jazz experience.

in Quãng 8

From Rapper to Singer-Songwriter: Minh Đinh and the Trials to Find Himself

Minh Đinh's journey of self-discovery is one that represents the effort of the multi-talented artists in the Vietnamese indie community.

in Music & Arts

In Quện's Live Sets, Đà Lạt's Everyday Corners Turn Spontaneous Stages

All attention was aimed towards the same direction, the one where an accident had just taken place. Near 24C, Hoàng Diệu Street in the city of Đà Lạt, two vehicles collided. The shock and chaos attrac...

in Music & Arts

In Tình Đầu Exhibition Space, a Home for Hanoi's Bohemian Young Artists

Nestled deep within labyrinthine alleyways in Hanoi’s Ba Đình District, Tình Đầu (first love), a studio-gallery run by a collective of Vietnamese artists, is growing a reputation as a home for the cap...

in Music & Arts

In Điện Điên and Mutant Lounge Radio Shows, a Hidden Universe of Vietnam's Electronic Music

Many moons ago I had the pleasure of encountering Tobias Paramore’s lopsided grin in a dimly lit music event in Hanoi. Originally from Australia, Paramore has been creating electronic music since 2003...

in Music & Arts

Rapper Wowy Auctions off Blood Portrait to Raise Funds for Children's Hospital

A joint exhibition by rapper Wowy and artist Tuấn Andrew Nguyễn began last month with an auction that yielded hundreds of million of dong that will go towards humanitarian causes.

Partner Content

Urbanist Network Logo
 
SaigoneerSài·gòn·eerSaigoneer한글판Urbanist Travel
Copyright © 2024 Urbanist Network. All Rights Reserved