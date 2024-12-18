The Cultural Depths in Contemporary Hip-Hop Dance ‘129BPM: Động Phách Tách Kén’

Have you ever witnessed a live performance so powerful that it still lives in your mind weeks later? “129BPM: Động Phách Tách Kén” is not your usual hip-hop breakdance battle, but a contemporary dance performance combining live music with Vietnamese folk elements. It is a journey that requires your full presence and attention to appreciate its fleeting and transformative moments.

“129BPM: Động Phách Tách Kén,” presented by H2Q Dance Company, was a 70-minute contemporary hip-hop dance performance that took place at the Southern Military Theatre for two nights on December 6–7, 2024. It marked choreographer Bùi Ngọc Quân’s first (proper) independent production in Vietnam after over two decades with Les Ballets C de la B in Belgium, one of Europe’s most renowned dance companies. The performance blended dynamic live music by the duo Tiny Giant and drummer Đan Dương, evocative stage design by German artist Mara Madeleine Pieler, and captivating choreography performed by eight talented street dancers: Nguyễn Duy Thành, Lâm Duy Phương (Kim), Lương Thái Sơn (Sơn Lương), Nguyễn Ngọc (Mini Phantom), Chiêm Thị Thảo (Balienzz), Bùi Quang Huy (Snoop Gee), Nguyễn Đỗ Quốc Khanh (Nega), and Vũ Tiến Thọ (Joong).

The title “Động Phách Tách Kén” sparks curiosity with layered meanings: “Động” means moving or vibrating, “Phách” refers to mind and soul or rhythm unit, “Tách” means detaching and deconstructing, and “Kén” represents cocoon or shelter. Together they reflect the performers’ journey of co-existing, breaking free from imagined cocoons, and embracing transformation for growth. The thematic question “How to live together with differences?” was raised through non-verbal expressions and powerful dance movements, with performers seeking their own answers during the individual and collective journey.

Limits of the body and complexities of human relationships were consistently challenged and explored throughout the performance. Tireless movements punctuated by moments of standing, sitting, lying down, gliding, flying, jumping, rolling, twisting, compressing, and releasing carried the wordless story. The dancers poured their energy into every gesture, and interaction which included opposition and support.

At one point, the upbeat music ceased, and everyone breathed in sync before a storm with the sounds of lightning and pouring rain. Dance movements expressing frustrated, tangled emotions were performed with clenched fists embodying tension inner turmoil. Dim light took over and the singing grew louder, as anxious eyes filled. The dancers turned in the same direction and towards individuals withdrawing in themselves, while their eyes kept searching for something. With all elements of the performance pushed to their limits, it was the most vulnerable moment throughout the performance.

Guided by the everyday sounds including the rhythm of heartbeats, the sounds of a downpour, and vibrant singing, the experience was crafted via the collective movements and stares. Each dancer revealed their unique strengths and individuality during solo highlights, yet a deep sense of harmony and connection remained throughout the performance.

What set this contemporary dance performance apart was its ability to embrace experimentation. By incorporating Vietnamese folk elements in experimental sounds and upbeat live music, a sense of cultural depth and nostalgia emerged within the narratives and emotions conveyed through the performance. All these elements highlighted the harmony between individuality and collectivity, tradition and modernity.

After more than 70 minutes, time seemed to stand still or dissolve entirely. As the performance was reaching its end, the drum sounds signified the arrival of spring. The dancers bloomed in their movements and invited the audience to join them on stage for the celebration, transforming the finale into a shared dance of joy and renewal. This closing not only marked the conclusion of the performance, but also symbolized a new beginning.

More information and recaps of “129BPM: Động Phách Tách Kén” can be found on H2Q Dance Company’s Facebook page.