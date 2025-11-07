Saigoneer

Outlaw Ostrich Arrested in Bình Dương for Disrupting Public Order

Outlaw Ostrich Arrested in Bình Dương for Disrupting Public Order

Details
Friday, 07 November 2025.
Written by Saigoneer.

In case you need a pick-me-up on this dreary rainy Friday, here’s a dose of “độc lạ Bình Dương” quackery.

This morning, November 7, motorists in Bến Cát Ward of Hồ Chí Minh City (formerly Bến Cát City, Bình Dương Province) were flabbergasted to find an ostrich careening along on their morning commute, Dân Trí reports.

The panicked poultry could be found parading on NA3 Road in the Mỹ Phước 2 Industrial Complex, perhaps making a coffee run or hurrying to report to the morning shift? According to Bình Dương residents, the ostrich may have escaped from a local eco-tourism attraction.

Thankfully, local roads were mostly clear during the time when it was spotted, so no human or ostrich was harmed. Nonetheless, its presence ruffled some feathers of local officials, so the ostrich has since been taken into custody by Bình Dương police as they began a search for its owner.

Originating from Africa, the ostrich is not native to Vietnam, however, since its first introduction into the country in the 1990s, the towering bird has become a popular attraction in amusement parks and petting zoos.

In May this year, Huế residents were also shocked to find an ostrich running on the 1A National Highway, chased by a man on motorbike, whom many assumed was its owner.

Are you an ostrich herder in Bình Dương whose flock is missing a member? Contact the Bến Cát Police Department to retrieve your outlaw ostrich.

Photo via Pháp Luật.

