Saigon Uncovers 9 of Possible 900 Human Remains From 1968 Tết Offensive Beneath Local Park

Authorities believe nine soldiers, alongside artifacts including a military poncho and hammock, are part of a mass grave of about 900 soldiers killed in the 1968 Tết Offensive, according to Tuổi Trẻ. After an eight-year forensics undertaking, local officials have undertaken a mission to recover the remains beneath Lê Thị Riêng Park in Hòa Hưng Ward (former District 10).

On the morning of July 6, a ceremony was held to initiate the mission in the former Chí Hòa-Chợ Quán cemetery, where it is believed that at least five mass burial trenches are located, between a children's playground and a fishing lake. Onlookers gathered to observe the recovery issues begin with solemnity and appropriately respectful rituals, including incense and flowers.

Recovery operation in progress. Photo via Dân Trí.

DNA testing has already been performed on some of the remains, with the hope that this will reunite them with family members and foster healing. Successful efforts have recently been undertaken in other areas of the country, with identities of “unknown” soldiers restored.

Architect Nguyễn Xuân Thắng, a member of the Vietnam Association for Supporting Martyrs' Families, identified the site after years of investigating old photos, maps, satellite images and historical records. Photo dates and verification of four two-story residential blocks alongside a water tower proved essential.

With the support of various departments, ministries and American veterans, the site was identified for exploratory digging that proved accurate, allowing for the current efforts. In addition to unearthing and identifying all the soldiers, leading to their return to families, Thắng noted that “a shared memorial space would be deeply meaningful and provide comfort to the families of the fallen.”

Modern-day Lê Thị Riêng Park. Photo by Tuan Hung at VietnamNet.

The nation-wide, 500-day campaign to accelerate the recovery and identification of fallen soldiers has already recoved more than 1,300 individuals. Taking place from March 15, 2026, to July 27, 2027, it hopes to recover remains of 7,000 martyrs with the support of more than 3,500 personnel. More than 50,000 DNA samples have already been analyzed and entered into a database to reunite the individuals with their families. The undertaking coincides with efforts to clear battlefield sites of unexploded ordnance.

Top photo via Lao Động.