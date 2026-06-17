Saigoneer

Back Stories » Saigon » After Saigon Police Bust Major Pet Theft Ring, the City Rallies to Help Care for 400 Cats

After Saigon Police Bust Major Pet Theft Ring, the City Rallies to Help Care for 400 Cats

Details
Wednesday, 17 June 2026.
Written by Saigoneer.

After an extended investigation, the Hồ Chí Minh City Police Department has busted a major cat theft and distribution ring that operated across multiple southern provinces.

As Thanh Niên reports, the Criminal Bureau of the HCMC Police Department recently announced the result of a special campaign targeting a group of interprovincial pet kidnappers that have stolen, trapped, and trafficked cats for the past three years.

The police arrested and questioned 10 suspects with direct involvement in the ring. They allegedly organized kidnappings of pet cats and trappings of stray cats in Saigon and neighboring provinces and stored the animals at home. Once every two or three days, they would deliver the cats in cages to Lê Huỳnh Bá, a middleman at a rate of VND70,000 per kilogram.

Photo by HCMC Police via Tuổi Trẻ.

Bá then would transport the cats to a gathering point at a garage in Tây Ninh Province, northwest of Saigon, before they were distributed to other sellers. Upon investigating the Tây Ninh garage, HCMC detectives discovered about 400 cats in 45 cages and 4 styrofoam boxes containing frozen cat carcasses.

An additional 21 live cats were found after officers searched another hideout in Linh Xuân Ward. In total, the campaign discovered over 500 cats, marking the bust the biggest of its kind so far in Saigon. Unfortunately, a number of cats have passed away.

Zoo staff tagging cats to assist with searching efforts.

However, after the cat theft ring was unraveled, the remaining cats that are still alive have been temporarily sheltered at the Tăng Nhơn Phú Police Station so owners of lost cats can look for their lost kitty friends, according to Tuổi Trẻ.

Since the news broke on local media, vets and animal lovers from across the city have volunteered to help the station to take care of the hundreds of cats recovered from the ring. Saigoneers have also sent kibbles, wet food, litter, medicine, and cages to assist with the operation.

Many cats are stressed, dehydrated, and malnourished, requiring IV fluids.

According to Nguyễn Quỳnh Thiện Hảo, head of the Saigon Zoo’s veterinary department, zoo staff volunteered to help immediately after reading about the police campaign online. While other Saigon vets focus on treating vulnerable and sick cats, the zoo team has been helping with tagging, categorizing, and profiling the felines to streamline search and rehome efforts.

Congratulations to No. 103 for being united with its parents, who traveled all the way from Vĩnh Lộc, Bình Chánh to visit.

Posted on an album of on the zoo’s official Facebook page, the profiles come with ID numbers, distinctive features, and photos to help owners better recognize their furry friends. While the police have not released official data on how many have been recovered or rehomed, reports on social media show families as far as An Giang in the Mekong Delta reuniting with their lost cat, which illustrates how extensive the cat theft network was.

Photos via Facebook page Thảo Cầm Viên Saigon.

To search for your lost cat, have a look at the Saigon Zoo’s cat profile archive here and visit the Tăng Nhơn Phú Police Station at 9 Xa Lộ Hà Nội, Thủ Đức City during business hours.

Related Articles

in Saigon

After Series of Shocking Pet Poisonings, Owners Push for Stricter Animal Welfare Laws

About two hours after her morning walk in the Lang Bao Chi area of Thao Dien one recent Sunday, Nguyễn Hoàng Thanh Cao’s two-year-old beagle, Peanut, began vomiting and convulsing uncontrollably.

Uyên Đỗ

in Saigon

A Saigon Restaurant Poisoned Dozens of Stray Cats. What Happened to Those That Survived?

Almost 10 months ago, my life was turned upside down as our household welcomed a new feline member.

Tuyết Nhi

in Saigon

In a D6 Hẻm, Saigon's Last Remaining Broom-Making 'Village'

Nestled in a hẻm on Phạm Phú Thứ Street, District 6 is Saigon’s last remaining broom-making village.

in Saigon

Saigon Police Want Nhậu Eateries to Report Drunk Customers Who Try to Drive

Now that public gathering is no longer a health hazard, Saigon’s drunk driving epidemic is back in full swing.

in Saigon

Saigon Restaurant Faces Boycott Over Gruesome Poisoning of Stray Cats

Over the past week, animal lovers in Saigon were shocked to learn of a deliberate poisoning aimed at stray cats living in a local apartment complex. 

in Saigon

Saigon Zoo Staff Take Voluntary Pay Cuts to Keep Animals Fed

Difficulties related to COVID-19 have led the Saigon Zoo and Botanical Gardens staff to take voluntary 30% pay cuts so food can be purchased for the animals.

Partner Content

Urbanist Network Logo
 
Saigoneer Sài·gòn·eer Saigoneer한글판 Urbanist Travel
Copyright © 2026 Urbanist Network. All Rights Reserved