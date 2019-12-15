Saigon Postcard No. 20: Ephemeral Holiday Feelings

Soft lights illuminate Saigon's dark alleys and streets the way holiday cheer brightens the lamentations for another year passing.

Neither synonyms nor antonyms, nostalgia and ephemerality seem especially intertwined in the days leading up to the end of the decade. The feelings are accentuated by the holiday lights, those tiny bulbs of heat and color, strung across evenings that give way to cool mornings perfect for penning the final missives of the year.

Read our holiday message in the postcarf below (click to flip):