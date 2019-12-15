Saigoneer

Back Arts & Culture » Postcard » Saigon Postcard No. 20: Ephemeral Holiday Feelings

Saigon Postcard No. 20: Ephemeral Holiday Feelings

Details
Sunday, 15 December 2019.
Written by Paul Christiansen. Illustration by Hannah Hoang.

Soft lights illuminate Saigon's dark alleys and streets the way holiday cheer brightens the lamentations for another year passing.

Neither synonyms nor antonyms, nostalgia and ephemerality seem especially intertwined in the days leading up to the end of the decade. The feelings are accentuated by the holiday lights, those tiny bulbs of heat and color, strung across evenings that give way to cool mornings perfect for penning the final missives of the year.

Read our holiday message in the postcarf below (click to flip):

Related Articles

in Postcards

Saigon Postcard No. 19: Learning to Swim

Folk wisdom offers a unique way to achieve aquatic efficiency. 

in Postcards

Saigon Postcard No. 10: In the Arms of Urban Vines

Humans adapted to fields, birds to branches... and yet, in Saigon...

in Postcards

Saigon Postcard No. 11: A Steaming Bowl

When dark clouds rumble in a frequency akin to that of an empty stomach, the city transforms into a bowl of soup.

in Postcards

Saigon Postcard No. 12: Life in the Capricious City

Who hasn't skilled moods that shift quick as clouds dashing throughout Saigon's skyline?

in Postcards

Saigon Postcard No. 14: The City's Original Insurgents

 Before bombs and boobie traps, guerilla offenses and ambushes, Vietnam had another means of driving invaders out.

in Postcards

Saigon Postcard No. 15: Birthright Balance

Navigating traffic with absurdly overburdened motorbikes comes as second nature to Saigoneers.

Partner Content

Video »

Rooftop Concerts: Limebócx – 'Yêu Nhau (Qua Cầu Gió Bay)

Video »

A Look Back at This Year's Basketball Season

Video »

The Colorful Exuberance of Saigon's VietPride Parade 2019

Video »

Sidewalk Barbers: A Glimpse of Old Saigon
Urbanist Logo
 
Urbanist LogoUrbanist LogoUrbanist Logo
Copyright © 2019 Urbanist Network. All Rights Reserved