Hẻm Gems: Amid Saigon's Heat, a Wintry Ambiance in Xocoati's Cozy Cocoa Drinks

Amidst Saigon’s year-round scorching heat, I crave coziness — a feeling that often comes with snuggling under heavy blankets in my Hanoian winter. I was searching for some comfort and “winter vibe” spots when one review, in particular, sparked my curiosity by mentioning (in my opinion) the greatest combination known to mankind: cocoa and Harry Potter. Brimming with expectations, I weaved through Saigon’s usual frantic roads to find a small alley, which surprisingly led to a spacious apartment complex.

Occupying the second and third floors of a small old building, Xocoati welcomed me with a wall full of paintings, old Hollywood photographs, and a mosaic name label. Right from the start, the place screamed vintage nostalgia. Sliding open the heavy wood door, the chocolate-infused atmosphere, wine-red walls, and a small table filled with colorful ceramic cups overwhelmed me. The clear highlight of cocoa on the menu compelled me to try three drinks: Mayan, which only has pure cocoa with no additional milk; Parisian, which is a standard cocoa drink with whipped cream; and Butter Beer, the famous Harry Potter item. I was even allowed to select my own cups from the wide selection displayed.

Xocoati's decor features a lot of mosaic works.

Soft-launching in the spring and officially opening in the summer of 2023, Xocoati has been the dream of its founder, Vinh, since high school. “The initial inspiration came from my love for cacao. I've always enjoyed its taste and have tried cacao drinks everywhere in Ho Chi Minh City, but haven’t found anywhere serving my desired taste,” Vinh explained in Vietnamese. “I noticed that many cafes focus primarily on coffee, and wondered why cocoa, which is also delicious, wasn’t treated the same way.”

Coziness is a key quality one might find at Xocoati.

Staying true to his goal of doing cocoa justice, Vinh curated Xocoati-style cocoa creations that “do not follow any established recipe.” Mayan resembles the rudimentary recipe of Mayan people, but with small Vietnamese tweaks like the added sugar to reduce the potency. Even with this modification, the drink was still very much about the raw taste profile of cocoa. The barista had to ask me twice about my spice tolerance as Mayan’s combination of bitterness and pepperiness was no joke. But it is this quirky flavor that marked cocoa as something much more special to Vinh than merely its taste.

A cup of cacao is a metaphor for life.

“I like to think of making a cup of cacao as a metaphor for life,” Vinh laughed and apologized for such a cheesy analogy. “You pour the cacao into the cup first before adding the milk. Similarly, in life, everyone must endure the bitterness of hardship before experiencing the sweetness that follows. Whenever you drink a cup of cacao, the first taste can be spicy and bitter, but the lingering aftertaste is sweet.” Embracing this philosophy, Xocoati presents cocoa in its original form with some modifications here and there. It might be a bit intense for some, but that's exactly the point.

Colorful knick-knacks dot the space inside.

But, great cocoa is just one part of the sensory experiences Xocoati offers. Surrounded by red walls and bookshelves on which hung mosaics, ceramic chessboards, and big windows that welcome the aureate light of a typical Saigonese sunny afternoon, both floors of Xocoati are filled with miscellanea. Two artworks of a King and a Queen portray King Justinian and his wife subtly add to the vintage medieval aesthetics. The coincidence in the time of Justinian’s reign and when the Mayans discovered cocoa makes these pieces special to Xocoati. Thanks to the collaboration with Toong Teng — a former ceramic and current mosaic studio — the artistic vision is clearly on display.

Recognize anyone in the artworks?

“I hope visitors enjoy a five-sense experience. I aim to create an auditory and aromatic environment that can make people feel comfortable and at ease. As for sight and touch, I want them to feel the ambiance of a classic space,” said Vinh. “What I most desire is for people to come here and enjoy a cup of hot cacao in a serene, vintage environment, as if they were transported back to a different era, perhaps the 17th or 18th century.” Observing the other customers during my visit, I think Xocoati’s mission was somewhat accomplished: a couple whispering sweet nothings to each other in a mellow corner; two groups of friends exchanging chit-chat; and one solo visitor quietly reading her book under the near-sunset golden light.

An afternoon at Xocoati.

There were, however, no Harry Potter decorations like what I had expected from the TikTok reviews. Even the continuous popularity of Butter Beer on a cocoa-heavy menu was a “spontaneous decision.” The Harry Potter drink was intended as a seasonal Halloween activity in 2023 only. Vinh candidly shared that while virality is a great pathway to stable income, he still hopes that, if Xocoati goes viral, it must be for the drinks, specifically cocoa.

Even though it's nowhere near as famous as coffee, Vietnamese cacao is also highly regarded.

“After starting Xocoati, I discovered that foreigners actually consider Vietnamese cacao as among the best. Even foreign brands were surprised by the exceptional quality of cacao grown in regions like the Central Highlands,” Vinh further explained why Vietnamese cocoa is so special. “Vietnamese cacao grown in different regions develops distinct characteristics. Vũng Tàu–made cacao has a subtle saltiness from the sea breeze, while Mekong Delta varieties, like Bến Tre, can even have coconut notes.”

You can choose your own mug to go with your warm beverage.

It is these distinct regional personalities that drive Vinh’s dream of opening his own cocoa farm for a direct farm-to-cup approach. “I am working hard to learn more about agricultural products, cultivation, and quality control,” he said of his goals of having self-sufficient cocoa production and expanding Xocoati to a professional cafe chain with more branches. However, even with never-ending serious business considerations, Vinh’s top priority is still to keep Xocoati’s cocoa spirit alive. Not wanting to compromise authenticity for more widespread appeal or financial gains, he shared: “I think those who resonate with us will stay. Out of 100 people, if only 50 can connect with our vision, I’m willing to lose the 50 who don’t to keep the 50 who do.”

Most of the cocoa shop's ceramics were handmade.

Enjoying the steaming cup of cocoa, I found myself lingering longer than planned. The atmosphere was not quite the exact coziness of Hanoian winters, but for a 38-degree time in Saigon, I can compromise. After all, Xocoati offered me a nice compensation: somewhat peculiar cocoa and an art-surrounding corner. Now, Xocoati is marked with a red saved symbol on my Google Map Saigon coffee-hopping collection, reserved for whenever either a Hanoian ambiance or cocoa craving arises.

Xocoati Coffee opens 1pm–10.30pm on weekdays, and 10am–10.30pm on the weekends.

To sum up:

Taste: 4/5

Price: 3/5 — average VND70,000 per drink

Atmosphere: 5/5

Friendliness: 5/5

Location: 3.5/5 — Motorbike parking is quite hard to find and need to follow the cafe’s instructions to find the correct place.

Thái An is a red spring onion, dark roast robusta nâu đá addict, and professional Hanoi yapper.

Xocoati 33/11 Lý Văn Phức, Tân Định Ward, D1, HCMC