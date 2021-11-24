Saigoneer

Back Society » Architecture » [Photos] Đen Đá's Phù Đổng Outlet Sets Itself Apart in a Busy Roundabout

[Photos] Đen Đá's Phù Đổng Outlet Sets Itself Apart in a Busy Roundabout

Details
Wednesday, 24 November 2021.
Written by Saigoneer.

If one is looking for upside in the proliferation of cafe chains across Saigon, we would argue that the more locations there are, the more chances there are for architects to get more creative than your usual coffee spot.

Take, for example, the new Đen Đá location at the Phu Dong Roundabout designed by Saigon-based KSOUL Studio. According to ArchDaily, the architects utilized materials and designs intended to remind visitors of the 1990s, an era that hasn't quite reached vintage status, but is rife with inspiration. 

The exterior windowpanes are modeled on the iconic 42 Nguyen Hue building, while the interior is largely made up of grindstones and step-tread tiles, the two primary building materials used in older Saigon houses. 

Additionally, the color scheme calls to mind retro homes and is a striking departure from your average cafe. Have a look inside this special Den Da outlet below: 

[Photos by Valor Studio via ArchDaily]

Related Articles

in Architecture

[Photo] An Open-Air Cafe in Hoi An to Catch the Morning Sunlight

"I have nature and art and poetry, and if that is not enough, what is enough?” said renowned artist Vincent Willem van Gogh. Perhaps coffee should have been added to the list.

in Architecture

[Photos] Blending in With Nature at a Rustic My Tho Coffee Shop

Set at canal-level, the serene coffee shop pays homage to the residents of the Mekong Delta who for centuries have built homes and communities betwixt channels, swamps and lakes.

in Architecture

[Photos] Colorful New Coffee Shop Brings Cargotecture to Can Tho

Do you sometimes find vintage coffee shops too cluttered and just want to experience something different?

in Architecture

[Photos] D2's Okkio Cafe Is an Architectural Homage to Wong Kar-Wai

Today's architecture feature will be familiar to frequent visitors of Thao Dien.

in Architecture

2 Buildings in Vietnam Win Dezeen's Urban, Rural House of the Year

A Quang Ngai home with a garden-rich roof and an eco-conscious Da Nang dwelling both snagged 2020 Deezen Awards.

in Architecture

2 Vietnamese Projects Win Jury Prize at Architecture Awards by Architizer

A number of architecture projects in Vietnam have made the list of finalists or even won prizes at the A+Awards organized by Architizer.

Partner Content

in Partner Content

How International School Saigon Pearl Ensures Student Safety

When sending their children to school, parents must be confident that they are physically, emotionally and mentally safe.

Urbanist Logo
 
Urbanist LogoUrbanist LogoUrbanist LogoUrbanist Logo
Copyright © 2021 Urbanist Network. All Rights Reserved