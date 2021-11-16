Saigoneer

Local Architecture Projects Win Awards at 2021 Architecture MasterPrize

Tuesday, 16 November 2021.
Written by Saigoneer.

The winning designs include family homes, a health center, office buildings, and hotels built across Vietnam.

The 2021 Architecture MasterPrize (AMP) Awards honor architecture firms from more than 65 countries for projects across dozens of categories related to architectural design, interior design and landscape design. A multi-disciplinary panel of judges from around the world assessed the entries submitted.

D1 Architecture Studio's Hotel Le Bouton in Da Nang was honored for its use of color, natural materials and ability to stand out in a busy urban landscape. The vibrant hotel made use of local materials and craftsmanship as much as possible, according to the award description.

Hotel Le Bouton. Photos via AMP.

Many of the award-winners were interested in blending human and natural spaces. The Nanoco headquarters by VTN Architects in Thu Duc exemplifies this trend with its tree-filled facade. 

Nanoco. Photo via AMP.

MIA Design Studio nabbed two awards for projects in Saigon. Their architectural pavilion and event space dubbed The Straw was recognized as one of the "best of the best" in the installation category for landscape architecture. Meanwhile, their vibrant Tan Dinh Villa was praised for its ability to fill an urban home with a plentitude of nature.

Tan Dinh Villa. Photo via AMP.

The Quê, a homestay, restaurant and space for meditation designed by 23o5 Studio in District 2, was recognized in the small architecture category. The same architectural studio was also honored for The Red Cave, a wood-rich relaxation and mindfulness space in Saigon.

The Quê (left) and the Red Cave (right). Photos via AMP.

District 4's Tony Fruit Office crafted by TAA DESIGN was ranked as one of the "Best of the Best" for green architecture. Its many trees and shrubs certainly reflect the ethos of the fruit company.

Photo via AMP.

While the majority of the projects constructed in Vietnam were designed by local firms, Berlin-based lequang-architects designed a house in Hoi An. The simple dwelling features a garden for educating children about nature, as well as gathering places for quality family bonding. 

The Hoi An house. Photos via AMP.

A minimalist exercise center in Binh Thuan Province, a multi-use yoga and exercise facility and Saigon's shady Vibes co-working space were also amongst the projects in Vietnam recognized by the awards.  

[Top image, from left to right: Tony Fruit Office, Hotel Le Bouton and the Hoi An house. Photos via Archdaily]

