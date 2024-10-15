Saigoneer

Modular Shading, Sliding Doors Blur the Line Between Interior, Exterior at Bà Rịa House

Tuesday, 15 October 2024.
Located 130 kilometers from Saigon, this humble housing project in Bà Rịa-Vũng Tàu is a prime example of living enough rather than living large. Even though the family owns a lot spanning a total area of 1,000 square meters, the house itself only covers 62.8 square meters, utilizing locally available materials and craftsmanship on a budget of US$19,000.

Designed by Saigon-based firm studio anettai, the home was commissioned by a son who wanted to create a peaceful haven for his mother and brother, away from the fast pace of city life. Instead of dense neighborhoods and chaotic alleys, this country homestead is surrounded by vast stretches of rubber and pepper plantations, typical of the region.

The design reflects the characteristics of suburban homes in rural Vietnam, blending practicality and simplicity. The house’s box-like shape is shaded by a large steel roof with significant overhangs, creating deep shadows that cool the interior and shelter the rear of the house. This roof design, a double-layered system, significantly reduces solar heat radiation and prevents water leakage, while promoting natural ventilation — an essential feature in the humid tropical climate.

The home’s minimalist concrete structure and block walls define the core living space. Meanwhile, the overhanging steel roof extends beyond the walls, creating an outdoor dining and kitchen area that seamlessly blends indoor and outdoor living. Wide sliding doors connect the living area to the vast surrounding fields, dissolving the boundary between the interior and nature.

Translucent tarps can be easily installed or removed to control the amount of sunlight entering the home, adjusting the shadows according to the changing position of the sun through dry and wet seasons. This flexible design allows the residents to shape their environment to their needs, fostering a sense of connection to the rhythms of nature.

In this tropical region, where weather patterns can be unpredictable, the house embraces ambiguity, as the space is defined not by rigid boundaries, but by a fluid layering of elements that spread across the land, inviting the outside in.

[Photos by Hiroyuki Oki, courtesy of studio anettai]

