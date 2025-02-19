Đàng Trong Cafe Marries Gò Công's Nhà 3 Gian Design With Modern Cafe

Major metropolises like Saigon and Hanoi might boast the most concentrated distributions of coffee shops in Vietnam, but a new crop of fresh faces in other up-and-coming towns have emerged in the scene, offering sterling brews, spacious seats, and, in some cases, delightful interior design that blends modern cafe conventions with uniquely local flairs.

Designed by Saigon-based KSOUL Studio, Đàng Trong Cafe is a newcomer to the Vietnamese coffee scene, having opened its doors only in 2024, but the Gò Công cafe is already making a name for itself as a must-visit stop on the Mekong Delta trek. A town in Tiền Giang, Gò Công is just 60 kilometers from Hồ Chí Minh City and was once the capital of Gò Công Province under the French administration until 1975.

Like many other Mekong Delta townships such as Châu Đốc and Mỹ Tho, the urban landscape of Gò Công is characterized by spacious nhà ba gian architecture. Multi-generational households used to live on the same spacious lot in expansive three-compartment homesteads connected by two wings, surrounding a courtyard filled with trees and flowers.

Classical nhà ba gian decorative elements — a confluence of French and Chinese influences — were what inspired the interior design of Đàng Trong Cafe, which is based inside a corner house facing three streets. These include the use of ornate balustrades, abacus-inspired decor, wooden rafters and woven bamboo on the ceiling, patterned cement tiles, and natural terracotta tiles, amongst others.

Those who have been to the Traditional Medicine Museum in Saigon would also find some wall decorations familiar: they are botany illustrations done in the vintage style showcasing local medicinal plant species. The use of natural textures like wood and bamboo in contrast with a bright turquoise creates a familiar but modern ambiance for anyone seeking a refreshing drink to combat the intense Mekong Delta heat.

Have a close look at Đàng Trong Cafe below:

[Photos by Phu Dao via ArchDaily]