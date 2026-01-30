In Đồng Nai, a Rustic Abode Emerges Under the Canopies of Cashew Trees

A clear directive was issued before construction of the home: all 26 cashew trees occupying the 100-square-meter plot must be preserved.

G+ Architects rose to this challenge when building Nhà vườn Điều (Cashew Garden House), a humble homestay just outside Cát Tiên National Park. While embodying the area's abundance of nature, the minimalist structure, conceived as a second home and short-term accommodation, makes accommodations for the cashew trees. A central pond was created to further support biodiversity as well as maintain cool temperatures for cashew trees and humans alike.

Reclaimed wood, old clay tiles, unfinished plaster, and natural stone fit the aesthetic. A lead carpenter from Bình Thuận helped ensure the integrity of the style and integrity remained intact. Moreover, an existing building frame was used for the new kitchen and dining area with the assistance of local labor. The interiors are simple, but the abundance of natural light and earthen materials makes them inviting while also discouraging insects.

While its humble features and rustic design appear simple, the architects performed rigorous testing to achieve it. To understand how the layout would perform in real conditions, they even built a 1:1 mock-up on-site. The final product's stooped roofs, sloping walls, and directional verandas thus take advantage of natural airflow and sunlight patterns, reducing heat and increasing comfort.

Since its completion, the garden surrounding the home and covered veranda has thrived in the microclimate. Have a look at the building plans and more photos of this incredibly inviting abode below:

Photos by Quang Dam via ArchDaily.