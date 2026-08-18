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This Suburban Hanoi House Answers 'Yes' to 'How Many Windows Do You Want?'

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Tuesday, 18 August 2026.
Written by Saigoneer.

Do you love the tropical summer? Does bathing in the warmth of the sun spark joy in you? How many windows are enough to solar-power your everyday life? If you, too, are toiling with these existential concerns on a daily basis, perhaps this recent residential project might provide some inspiration.

Saigon-based Inrestudio designed the impressively spacious 100 Windows house for a two-generation family living in suburban Hanoi in 2025. The homestead is to provide enough living space for three family units: two parents and the families of their two sons.

Based on a 639-square-meter plot of land by the river in the capital, the house stands out amid a mish-mash of low-lying homes and factories. The area used to be agricultural land, but has since grown into an up-and-coming small town that’s neither urban nor rural. Therefore, knowing that the town’s urban makeup would likely see major transformations in the future, the architects made design decisions that would hopefully future-proof the home in the face of future developments.

The standout feature that would immediately attract attention is a layer of “loose double skin,” as the architects call it, that wraps around the upper floor. The finish is terracotta-colored stucco, which allows the building to blend in with the roofs of its neighbors. Functionally, the skin could provide insulation and buffer from the heat and cold air of Hanoi’s seasonal temperature changes.

Of course, one can’t ignore the name 100 Windows, because this skin is dotted with a plethora of windows — it is uncertain whether the exact number approximates 100, but we’re not free enough to sit here and count, though any reader can make an attempt and let us know the verdict. These openings are irregularly shaped and placed, creating visual interest while confusing nosy neighbors as to what the actual layout of the rooms inside might be.

Have a closer look at Hanoi’s fascinating 100 Windows house below:

Images by Trieu Chien courtesy of Inrestudio.

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