In 1965, Life in Cần Thơ Was Tightly Interwoven With the Mekong River

With more than 1.5 million citizens and many indicators of a modern metropolis, from the international airport to several Vincom malls, Cần Thơ is firmly established as the Mekong Delta's largest city. But before it was the most important regional hub for business, education and culture, it was a relatively small port dedicated to fishing and trading.

Wooden boats gather to offload people and products.

In 1965, Cần Thơ carried an unmistakable vibe of agricultural commerce. Its position on the Hậu River, a distributary of the Mekong not too far upstream from the fertile coast, brought boats from all directions carrying fruit, vegetables, and seafood. Away from the waterways, bicycles were a predominant mode of transportation, ferrying locals to markets, homes, and shops.

The camera captures local commotion.

This collection of images taken by an unknown photographer and gathered by Flickr archivist extraordinaire manhhai reveals a more austere version of Cần Thơ that exists mostly in memory and stories. Clothing without a single name brand long, nón lá covering nearly every head in the markets and rows of storefronts absent of any neon bulbs: it's a very different Cần Thơ.

Have a look and consider how much has changed in six decades:

Spokes, chains, peddles and thighs powered locomotion.

Local children who would be elderly by now.

The cause of this dour expression in front of the river will never be known.

Comings and going via all variety of wooden boats.

Was this the first time some of these children ever had their photo taken?

While less common than bicycles, trucks, vans and cars rumbled through town.

A panoply of daily life and rustic routines.

Not enough glory is reserved for the day laborers.

Even the sweet potatoes get covered during a downpour.

A simple fishing boat pushes out to fill its net.

These photos are all, really, a matter of perspective.

Scenes of an informal economy.

Selling fruits to feed the baby.

What is the average age at which one graduates from baby cap to nón lá?

Bananas were a popular fruit and they still are.

Typical activity on an unpaved road.

Not a single plastic stool in sight during lunchtime.

Trudging barefoot with heavy baskets.

It's not too hard to imagine the cacophony of orderly chaos.

Routine daily commute via boat.

The doors are open so the activity spills onto the streets.

Thats a lot of children.

Imagine what your Grab app would look like here.

Moments of happiness abound in the simple experiences.