Airport Officer Suspended After Passenger Brings Knife on Flight to Prepare Mango Snack

A passenger's seemingly innocent in-air fruit snack has called into question the effectiveness of Tân Sơn Nhất's security screenings.

In a short clip that has gone viral online over the past week, a female passenger inside a plane can be seen casually cutting fruit slices, presumably from a mango, using a short knife. She shares her sour treat with a male companion before a flight attendant shows up to confiscate the fruit knife. The entire exchange was recorded by another in-flight traveler.

A short clip from the plane recorded by another passenger.

According to Tuổi Trẻ, the incident took place on July 18 on Vietnam Airlines flight VN208 flying the Saigon–Hanoi route. While the knife was not intended to harm others, it still prompted many to voice concerns over Tân Sơn Nhất Airport's security process.

In an official announcement, the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) demands that Tân Sơn Nhất Airport conduct a thorough investigation of not just this incident but also the whole security and screening system.

CAAV released images of the knife in question and the X-ray scan of the passenger's carry-on luggage. Image via Tiền Phong.

So far, the airport had identified the security officer who failed to spot the knife while the couple in question's luggage went through the scanner. Aviation authorities are mulling over potential punishments for both the knife-wielding passenger and the airport staff member, though the officer has been temporarily suspended while an investigation is carried out.

The CAAV has also called out the passengers’ lack of awareness of airport security rules even though airline announcements and airport posters have very clearly warned against aircraft forbidden carry-ons.

[Top image via Công Lý]