Saigoneer

Back Stories » Vietnam » Airport Officer Suspended After Passenger Brings Knife on Flight to Prepare Mango Snack

Airport Officer Suspended After Passenger Brings Knife on Flight to Prepare Mango Snack

Details
Friday, 22 July 2022.
Written by Saigoneer.

A passenger's seemingly innocent in-air fruit snack has called into question the effectiveness of Tân Sơn Nhất's security screenings.

In a short clip that has gone viral online over the past week, a female passenger inside a plane can be seen casually cutting fruit slices, presumably from a mango, using a short knife. She shares her sour treat with a male companion before a flight attendant shows up to confiscate the fruit knife. The entire exchange was recorded by another in-flight traveler.

A short clip from the plane recorded by another passenger.

According to Tuổi Trẻ, the incident took place on July 18 on Vietnam Airlines flight VN208 flying the Saigon–Hanoi route. While the knife was not intended to harm others, it still prompted many to voice concerns over Tân Sơn Nhất Airport's security process. 

In an official announcement, the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) demands that Tân Sơn Nhất Airport conduct a thorough investigation of not just this incident but also the whole security and screening system.

CAAV released images of the knife in question and the X-ray scan of the passenger's carry-on luggage. Image via Tiền Phong.

So far, the airport had identified the security officer who failed to spot the knife while the couple in question's luggage went through the scanner. Aviation authorities are mulling over potential punishments for both the knife-wielding passenger and the airport staff member, though the officer has been temporarily suspended while an investigation is carried out.

The CAAV has also called out the passengers’ lack of awareness of airport security rules even though airline announcements and airport posters have very clearly warned against aircraft forbidden carry-ons.

[Top image via Công Lý]

Related Articles

in Saigon

VietJet Plane Skids Off Runway, Causing Massive Delays at Tan Son Nhat

In the middle of a bout of stormy weather on Sunday, an airplane at Tan Son Nhat International Airport skidded off the runway at landing, causing massive delays to all flights to and from Saigon.

in Development

Construction of Long Thanh Airport Commences This Week

The massive project in Dong Nai Province will relieve pressure on Tan Son Nhat once completed.

in Vietnam

EF Ranks Vietnam's English Proficiency 52nd Out of 100 in 2019

EF's English Proficiency Index reports that between 2011 and 2014, Vietnamese English skills improved from 'very low' to 'low,' and then reached 'moderate' proficiency in 2015, a level it held until t...

in Development

HCMC Proposes Rail Link Between Tan Son Nhat, Long Thanh Airports

This is part of the city's suggestions for the Vietnam Railway Authority's railway development plan for 2021-2030.

in Development

Hanoi Is Considering Building a Second Airport to the South

To accommodate the capital’s rising demand for air travel, Hanoi officials are considering building a second airport.

in Saigon

Saigon Police Asked to Facilitate Transport to Airport

That's nice of them.

Partner Content

in Partner Content

Achieving Social-Emotional Development at International School Saigon Pearl

Why do children go to school? Cultivating knowledge and skills necessary for an independent, working life is important, but that is only part of the story. The social-emotional learning that takes pla...

Urbanist Network Logo
 
Saigoneer Sài·gòn·eer Saigoneer한글판 Urbanist Travel
Copyright © 2022 Urbanist Network. All Rights Reserved