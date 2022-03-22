Saigoneer

The Charm of Hòn Yến, Where Coral-Watching Doesn't Involve Diving

Tuesday, 22 March 2022.
Written by Trương Hoài Vũ. Photos by Trương Hoài Vũ. Translated by Saigoneer.

Every year, from May to August when the water reaches the lowest level in the year at Hòn Yến, emerging from the ocean surface is a “jungle” of vibrant coral reefs and other marine creatures.

These tide pools are where thousands of aquatic animals call home — from a variety of corals, starfishes, to sea urchins — forming a populous and diverse ecosystem.

Hòn Yến in Phú Yên Province is among a few places in Vietnam where humans can marvel at coral reefs freely while on land without the burden of diving equipment. Still, this convenient access is also one of the reasons leading to major damages to reefs.

In the near future, the local government will operate a conservation program to protect local coral reefs.

Two starfishes rest on a reef just inches from the water surface.

Reefs "bloom" like flowers in the sun.

A jungle of coral stretching as far as the eye can see.

A tranquil scene during sunset.

Reefs could take many fascinating shapes.

A view of Hòn Yến.

Trương Hoài Vũ is a Saigon-based photographer. Last year, he was the runner-up in the 2021 Royal Society of Biology’s photography competition in the Photographer of The Year category. To see more of Vũ's works, visit his Instagram accounts.

