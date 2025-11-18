Mũi Né Among Top 10 Trending Travel Destinations Globally in 2026, Booking Says

Travel site Booking.com dubbed Mũi Né “one of 2026’s trending travel spots,” reflective of the international attention and domestic emphasis the beach city is currently receiving.

According to Booking, 29,733 individuals across 33 countries and territories were polled about their travel plans for the next 24 months to compile the site's 2026 travel predictions in a recently published article. The piece claims that Mũi Né “offers scenic backdrops, beachy charm, and golden sands” ideal for visiting with a new romantic partner. The other locations in the list are Manaus (Brazil), Sal (Cape Verde), Münster (Germany), Port Douglas (Australia), Guangzhou (China), Philadelphia (US), Bilbao (Spain), Barranquilla (Colombia), and Kochi (India).

Other international publications are also taking notice of the Bình Thuận beach town, including National Geographic, which called it a “Southeast Asian watersports hotspot” this past June. Praising its balance of iconic Vietnamese images, such as coracle boats and fishing villages, with an increase in luxury resorts, the article makes a welcome reference to the region's traditions of whale worship. Along with Travel and Tour World, it explained how steady winds, consistent waves, and a dry climate make it an ideal destination for windsurfing, kitesurfing, SUP, paragliding, parasailing, and other water sports.

Domestic media have been eager to share the global coverage with VietnamNet adding that Mũi Né has already hosted numerous international water sports competitions, including the Professional Windsurfers Association (PWA)'s Windsurfing World Cup Tournament.

Local and national authorities are making various efforts to enhance Mũi Né's domestic and international tourism offerings in concert with this expanding reputation. In addition to improved resource management and efficiencies expected from the national province restructuring, a recently approved master planning scheme for the Mũi Né National Tourist Area promises broad development of infrastructure, green space, and unique product development for 1,773 hectares of land designated for tourism by 2030 and 2,884 hectares by 2040.

According to VnExpress, the development in this officially sanctioned tourist area will “strike a balance between tourism expansion and urban growth, with a focus on beach resorts, water sports, and tourism linked to the iconic sand dunes. The plan also emphasizes preserving Chăm culture, coastal community traditions, and local festivals.” The widening of National Route 28B, connecting Mũi Né to Đà Lạt, is expected to further fuel tourism efforts when completed by the end of this year.

Amidst all the optimism, there are causes for concern, however. An August article reported on coastal erosion caused by high tides and development as well as the unattractive makeshift barricades being constructed by local businesses in response. Meanwhile, real estate development has been blamed for sand floods in the city.

