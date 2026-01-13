Hanoi's Proposal to Stop Train Service Might Spell the End of 'Train Street'

Hanoi’s infamous train street might be going away if a new municipal plan becomes a reality.

As Tuổi Trẻ reports, the Hanoi People’s Committee sent a directive earlier this month to the Ministry of Construction regarding a stretch of the national railway track passing through the city. Hanoi is seeking approval from the ministry to take over the infrastructure between Hanoi and Gia Lâm stations for a city project to renovate and upgrade the Old Quarter.

The plan also includes a request to the Vietnam Railway Authority to modify future train trips across the capital to exclude the track between the two stations. Typically, trains going southwards from Gia Lâm Station traverse the Red River via the historic Long Biên Bridge, then stop at Long Biên Station right across the water, before passing by the Old Quarter on the way to Hanoi Station near the Temple of Literature.

The segment of track of this itinerary that runs along Phùng Hưng Street and crossing Trần Phú Street is globally famous as “Hanoi Train Street,” where the trains run very — some would say dangerously — close to nearby residences. Over time, Hanoians living along the track started opening trackside coffee shops and eateries to cater to tourists seeking the thrilling experience of having trains zip by the hem of their shirts.

Hanoi’s project will effectively put a stop to this daredevil tourism activity, as, while the track still exists, the trains would be gone. Under this plan, passenger trains from south of Hanoi will exit at Hanoi Station while those from north of the city will get off at Gia Lâm. The Hanoi Department of Construction is tasked with organizing shuttle services for passengers between the two stations.

The Long Biên Bridge with lanes for bikes and trains. Photo by Linh Phạm.

According to the Hanoi People’s Committee, the project aims to install new infrastructure to address many issues plaguing the city center, especially the Old Quarter, for years, such as congestion, urban disorder, pollution, and flooding.

Besides, another key goal is preserving and cultivating the values of local heritage structures, including the Long Biên Bridge, which was built by the French in 1903. Hanoi is currently collaborating with the French Embassy to assess the bridge’s current conditions and devise appropriate ways to repair and maintain the century-old structure.

It is unclear at the time of writing if the planned train service cessation will be permanent or just temporary while renovation works take place. Nonetheless, the removal of Train Street might negatively impact Hanoi’s tourism in the short run while tourists look for other entertainment options. Since its appearance in the late 2010s, the attraction has remained incredibly popular, especially amongst international travelers, despite the perils it poses and much to the ire of local authorities, who even tried to shut it down in 2019.