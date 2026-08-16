Vietnam's First Authentic British Boarding School Opens

Lào Cai: the name conjures images of expansive natural fields in the shadows of harsh mountains as well as ethnic minority communities and traditional lifestyles. Many may know that this diverse location challenges people’s assumptions about Vietnam, but few would imagine it is the setting for Vietnam's first authentic British boarding school

Importing England’s boarding school traditions to Vietnam

Before explaining why Lào Cai is a great place for a boarding school, we must define what one is, because outside of England, where they are most cherished, many are unfamiliar. Most simply, students who enroll in a boarding school live at the school while taking classes, with the “board” referring to “room and board,” or food and lodging. But more than just providing meals and a place to sleep, boarding schools provide access to enriching co-curricular opportunities, important social and cultural exchanges, and opportunities for personal growth and group responsibilities within the House System.

While boarding schools developed in different countries, they have been uniquely important in the UK. Since medieval times, British families have sent their children to boarding schools to broaden their academic horizons and experience the world. As Britain expanded its colonial empire, the schools took on increased importance as means of maintaining and spreading British culture and values. Holding an esteemed position within British society to this day, boarding schools have produced several Prime Ministers and many notable politicians, businesspeople and artists, attesting to the diverse success they foster.

It is within this context that Ardingly College Vietnam (ACVN) recently opened its doors in Lào Cai to welcome not only Vietnamese but also international students.

The varied virtues of Lào Cai

Lào Cai’s rugged mountains and scenic countryside are home to unique cultures at the nexus of integration and isolation and slippery histories of people, places and nations that refuse coherent narratives that can be printed on a tourist brochure. This fertile land of contradictions supports ACVN’s educational mission and holistic values. As senior leadership explained to Saigoneer: “Lào Cai transforms ACVN into more than a school—it becomes a hub of experiential, place-based education. The mountains, rivers, and markets are extensions of the classroom, while cultural immersion and outdoor exploration enrich students’ personal growth.”

The clearest way to understand how Lào Cai transforms the school is to look at the ways it is integrated into classroom lessons. For example, in geography classes, students can study the Himalayan foothills and Fansipan peak when learning about mountain ecosystems, climate diversity, and sustainable tourism. Lào Cai’s location on the Vietnam–China border allows students to intuitively grasp how geography shapes trade and migration. And with more than 20 ethnic groups in the area, lessons related to diversity and cultural exchange are natural and accessible. “In a way, the whole surrounding area is our classroom; learning is not confined to the school, so the students have no trouble switching between in and out of the ‘bubble,’” they note.

Beyond the classroom, ACVN’s location allows students to participate in extracurricular activities unavailable in many locations, particularly Vietnam’s cities. Trekking mountains, traversing valleys, or camping in nature affords students experiential learning related to ecology, agriculture, and cultural anthropology. They can collaborate with local musicians and dancers and attend performances that celebrate ethnic traditions, illuminating new perspectives on the place of creativity within society. Finally, student groups and classes can partner with local ethnic communities for service projects and workshops that instill the importance of aid and community while revealing one’s privileged place in the world.

The powerful House System and beyond

Many of the co-curricular opportunities at British boarding schools revolve around the House System that most Harry Potter fans will have at least a loose understanding of. Each residential house and its attendant staff and faculty at ACVN ensure all needs, including space to study and time to connect with distant family, are met while also providing opportunities for personal and social growth via the competitions and challenges that take place between houses throughout the year.

“Traits such as collaboration, resilience, leadership, and respect for diversity are woven into every club and house initiative, ensuring students learn to thrive both individually and as part of a team. The house system, in particular, fosters belonging and healthy competition, while co-curricular activities encourage creativity, service, and global citizenship,” school leadership explained. “Together, they create a safe, supportive environment where students from any country feel included, empowered, and inspired to grow holistically.”

House activities and co-curricular opportunities all allow students to learn about and practice healthy competition, creativity, service, and global citizenship, as they develop into well-balanced and socially adept young adults prepared for diverse futures. “Co-curricular life at ACVN is not simply enrichment; it is a foundation for success, character, and connection in whatever paths our graduates pursue,” representatives note.

The many positive impacts of the house system and co-curricular activities require strong and careful leadership. ACVN faculty monitors students closely to ensure healthy interactions and experiences, with strict protocols in place to maintain a culture where every child—regardless of background—feels valued, supported, and confident to thrive among peers.

Bridging the distances of boarding schools

A boarding school’s ability to nourish children in a rigorous and accepting environment has many positive impacts on a child’s development into a motivated and independent learner, leader, and contributor to society as a whole. Understandably, many families wonder what might be lost in this process. How can parents continue to have a prominent role in their children’s lives if so far away? ACVN understands the importance of remaining connected to families and has established daily catch-up time every evening after students have completed their homework so they can share their exciting experiences from the day. Moreover, families are always welcome to visit, and for those living close to the school, partial board options allow students the best of both worlds, spending three days per week at the boarding school while still spending evenings and weekends with family. A boarding school doesn’t replace one’s parents and siblings, but simply expands the opportunities and sources of influence a child has.

Unexpectedly, because they are less bound by addresses and traffic patterns, boarding schools can be far more diverse than familiar international schools located in a metropolis. “For Southeast Asian students, the location feels familiar and accessible. For students from further afield—whether Europe, Africa, or the Americas—it offers something wonderfully different: a chance to experience Vietnam’s mountain frontier, engage with multiple cultures, and grow in a safe, supportive boarding community,” school leadership explains. “In short, ACVN doesn’t just serve one region—it embodies the idea that international education should be inclusive, global, and transformative for all students, wherever they come from. The school’s setting in Lào Cai amplifies that mission by making the world feel both bigger and closer at the same time.”

Ardingly College Vietnam's website Ardingly College Vietnam's Email Phone (028) 38 95 95 95 Ardingly College Vietnam, Intersection of 19/5 road (B9-B10 road), Cam Duong Ward, Lao Cai Province, Vietnam. Vietnam