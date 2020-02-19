Trinh Cong Son Biopic 'Em Va Trinh' to Start Filming in 2020

The biopic will be produced by the same producer as Mat Biec, the movie adaptation of a Nguyen Nhat Anh novel of the same name.

In March 2019, film production company Galaxy M&E announced that it will make a film about one of Vietnam’s most famous composers, Trinh Cong Son. The director for the forthcoming movie project is Phan Gia Nhat Linh, who also directed Co Gai Den Tu Hom Qua (The Girl From Yesterday) in 2017 and Em La Ba Noi Cua Anh (Sweet 20) in 2015.

According to The Gioi Dien Anh, filming is expected to start in May 2020 with an estimated release date in April 2021. The official title of the biopic is Em Va Trinh. The producers recently announced casting calls for eight roles, including the main protagonist in his 20s and 40s, his friend and five women.

In order to achieve an accurate portrayal of Trinh Cong Son, Phan Gia Nhat Linh and his production crew spent several years collecting documents and information from Son’s friends and family, as well as visiting places the music composer has been to and interviewing people close to him.

Instead of following the narratives which portray Trinh Cong Son as a crucial historical figure, the film will probe more into the romantic love and relationship aspects of his life, starting with Son’s encounter with a Japanese woman in Paris.

[Photo via Dan Tri]