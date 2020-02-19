Saigoneer

Back Arts & Culture » Film & TV » Trinh Cong Son Biopic 'Em Va Trinh' to Start Filming in 2020

Trinh Cong Son Biopic 'Em Va Trinh' to Start Filming in 2020

Details
Wednesday, 19 February 2020.
Written by Saigoneer.

The biopic will be produced by the same producer as Mat Biec, the movie adaptation of a Nguyen Nhat Anh novel of the same name.

In March 2019, film production company Galaxy M&E announced that it will make a film about one of Vietnam’s most famous composers, Trinh Cong Son. The director for the forthcoming movie project is Phan Gia Nhat Linh, who also directed Co Gai Den Tu Hom Qua (The Girl From Yesterday) in 2017 and Em La Ba Noi Cua Anh (Sweet 20) in 2015.

According to The Gioi Dien Anh, filming is expected to start in May 2020 with an estimated release date in April 2021. The official title of the biopic is Em Va Trinh. The producers recently announced casting calls for eight roles, including the main protagonist in his 20s and 40s, his friend and five women.

In order to achieve an accurate portrayal of Trinh Cong Son, Phan Gia Nhat Linh and his production crew spent several years collecting documents and information from Son’s friends and family, as well as visiting places the music composer has been to and interviewing people close to him.

Instead of following the narratives which portray Trinh Cong Son as a crucial historical figure, the film will probe more into the romantic love and relationship aspects of his life, starting with Son’s encounter with a Japanese woman in Paris.

[Photo via Dan Tri]

Related Articles

in Film & TV

Despite Drama at Home, Vietnamese Film 'Rom' Wins Important Award at Busan Film Fest

Despite legal issues at home, Vietnamese feature film Rom was awarded the top prize in the New Currents category at the Busan International Film Festival (BIFF) last week.

in Film & TV

HBO Film on Vietnamese Cuisine Pulled From Schedule Over Racy Sex Scenes

A Vietnam-themed HBO Original feature was recently pulled off air, shocking local fans who were looking forward to seeing local culinary creations in an international project.

in Film & TV

Japanese Anthology Film 'Angel Sign' Adapts 2 Comics by Vietnamese Manga Artists

A new cinematic anthology by Japanese author Tsukasa Hojo will feature storylines by two Vietnamese manga artists.

in Film & TV

[Photos] China's Massive Film Studios Are a Full-Fledged Alternate Universe

“Across the country, entire towns have been constructed around making movies. Moreover, movie sets in China are not mere plywood facades, but monumental fortresses, maze-like palaces, and complete urb...

in Film & TV

'Co Ba Sai Gon' Is Vietnam's Contender for Best Foreign Language Film at Oscars 2019

Co Ba Sai Gon (The Tailor), directed by Tran Buu Loc and Nguyen Le Phuong Khanh, is an homage to áo dài.

in Film & TV

'Dunkirk' Director Christopher Nolan Was in Saigon During the Weekend

Some hopeful fans were wondering if he was in the country to find inspiration for a Dunkirk 2.

Partner Content

Video »

One Night at Epizode, Vietnam’s Largest Island Music Festival

Video »

Rooftop Concerts: Limebócx – 'Yêu Nhau (Qua Cầu Gió Bay)

Video »

A Look Back at This Year's Basketball Season

Video »

The Colorful Exuberance of Saigon's VietPride Parade 2019
Urbanist Logo
 
Urbanist LogoUrbanist LogoUrbanist Logo
Copyright © 2020 Urbanist Network. All Rights Reserved