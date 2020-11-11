Morning Stories: Bamboo Airlines Cleared for US Flights, GDP per capita Rises to $9,000 and New Emission Reduction Target

Stay connected with Saigoneer on Twitter and Instagram and like us on Facebook.

Each morning, we select some of the most important stories from Saigon, the rest of Vietnam and beyond, and digest them into short, accessible links so you can easily keep up with current affairs.

Vietnam

- GDP per capita rises to $9,000 [VnExpress]

- Pandemic causes bad debts to surge [Vietnam News]

- Vietnam raises emission reduction target to 9% by 2030, says official [Nhan Dan]

- Airports closed as new storm approaches [DTI News]

- Vietnam successfully performs first simultaneous forearm transplant [Hanoi Times]

- Excavator for Hanoi’s urban railway arrives from Germany [Saigon Times]

- Plane has navigation light broken by bird at Hanoi airport [Tuoi Tre]

- Bamboo Airways licensed to fly directly to US [Vietnam Plus]

- Vietnam Airlines To Get A $293 Million Cash Injection [Simple Flying]

Other

- Scientists watch as China remote glaciers melt at 'shocking' pace [Reuters]

- Japan formally declares Prince Akishino heir to the throne [CNN]

Video of the Day: