Morning Stories: A Billion New Trees, 2021 GDP Target and Covid Slashes Tourism Revenue

Each morning, we select some of the most important stories from Saigon, the rest of Vietnam and beyond, and digest them into short, accessible links so you can easily keep up with current affairs.

Vietnam

- Vietnam eyes 6 pct GDP growth in 2021 [VnExpress]

- Hundreds of bicycles given to disadvantaged children [DTI News]

- Covid-19 slices US$23 billion from Vietnam's tourism revenue [Hanoi Times]

- New postage stamps promote conservation of kingfishers [Vietnam News]

- Ministry of Finance to issue green bonds in 2021 [Vietnam Plus]

- Over 2,900 backlog containers remain in Cat Lai port [SGGP]

- PM proposes planting one billion trees in five years [Saigon Times]

- HCM City completes nearly 60 percent of public capital disbursement plan [VIR]

- 18-year-old amputee regains hands after groundbreaking surgery [Tuoi Tre]

- Grab inks partnership with Lazada in Vietnam to integrate product offerings [Kr Asia]

Other

- Air tickets between Singapore and Hong Kong on Nov 22 sell out, economy class seats hit S$1,000 [Channel News Asia]

- Indonesia to have world’s fourth-largest air passenger market by 2039 [Jakarta Post]

Video of the Day: