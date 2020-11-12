Saigoneer

Back Stories » Roundups » Morning Stories: A Billion New Trees, 2021 GDP Target and Covid Slashes Tourism Revenue

Morning Stories: A Billion New Trees, 2021 GDP Target and Covid Slashes Tourism Revenue

Details
Thursday, 12 November 2020.
Written by Saigoneer. Photo via Alberto Prieto.

Stay connected with Saigoneer on Twitter and Instagram and like us on Facebook.

Each morning, we select some of the most important stories from Saigon, the rest of Vietnam and beyond, and digest them into short, accessible links so you can easily keep up with current affairs.

Vietnam

- Vietnam eyes 6 pct GDP growth in 2021 [VnExpress]

- Hundreds of bicycles given to disadvantaged children [DTI News]

- Covid-19 slices US$23 billion from Vietnam's tourism revenue [Hanoi Times]

- New postage stamps promote conservation of kingfishers [Vietnam News]

- Ministry of Finance to issue green bonds in 2021 [Vietnam Plus]

- Over 2,900 backlog containers remain in Cat Lai port [SGGP]

- PM proposes planting one billion trees in five years [Saigon Times]

- HCM City completes nearly 60 percent of public capital disbursement plan [VIR]

- 18-year-old amputee regains hands after groundbreaking surgery [Tuoi Tre]

- Grab inks partnership with Lazada in Vietnam to integrate product offerings [Kr Asia]

Other

- Air tickets between Singapore and Hong Kong on Nov 22 sell out, economy class seats hit S$1,000 [Channel News Asia]

- Indonesia to have world’s fourth-largest air passenger market by 2039 [Jakarta Post]

Video of the Day:

 

Related Articles

in Street Food

Vietnamese Street Pizza: Bánh Trứng Tráng

Bánh Trứng Tráng Down the Street and Back Again is a blog written by John Russack, an American pilot who, for 365 days, sampled a new Vietnamese street delicacy. His long journey has recently come to...

in Tech

‘Flappy Bird’ Maker Ranked One of the World’s Most Influential App Developers

He’s probably sitting in his room, cursing them for it, but Dong Nguyen of ‘Flappy Bird’ fame has made Business Insider’s list of “the world’s 11 most influential people working in apps.”

in Tech

"Fucking Ugly" Websites Plague Vietnam

Design is subjective; ‘good’ design changes by region, city and individual. Design elements that may seem antiquated to one, may be fresh or reinvented by another so we try not to judge - except when ...

in Tech

$1 Billion High-Tech Park Proposed for HCMC

As part of the continuing effort to modernize Vietnam’s workforce, authorities are reviewing a proposal for a massive science and technology park in HCMC.

in Saigon

$100,000 Diamond Allegedly Vanishes From Woman’s Finger In HCMC Hotel

A Hanoi woman claims that she was drugged at a HCMC hotel last weekend and awoke to find that a $100,000 diamond had been pried from her ring.

in Tech

$110m Pledged for Vietnamese Startups

It looks like Vietnamese startups are about to get a boost in funding. The Ministry of Science and Technology has announced a $110 million program called FIRST, designed to breathe financial life into...

Partner Content

Urbanist Logo
 
Urbanist LogoUrbanist LogoUrbanist LogoUrbanist Logo
Copyright © 2020 Urbanist Network. All Rights Reserved