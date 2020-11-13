Saigoneer

Back Stories » Roundups » Morning Stories: New Saigon Airport Approved, Vietnam Exports 1B Facemasks, New Storm En Route

Morning Stories: New Saigon Airport Approved, Vietnam Exports 1B Facemasks, New Storm En Route

Details
Friday, 13 November 2020.
Written by Saigoneer. Photo by Alberto Prieto.

Each morning, we select some of the most important stories from Saigon, the rest of Vietnam and beyond, and digest them into short, accessible links so you can easily keep up with current affairs.

Saigon

- HCMC seeks to reduce private vehicles, develop public transport [VnExpress]

Vietnam

- Government greenlights Long Thanh International Airport [VnExpress]

- Coastal central localities urged to brace for storm Vamco [VoV]

- Vietnam Business Summit 2020 underlines digital transformation amid COVID-19 [DTI News]

- Mountain collapse leaves one missing, three injured in Quang Nam [SGGP]

- Vietnam exports over 1 billion medical face masks in 10 months [Hanoi Times]

- HCM City gov’t to recruit 14 experts, scientists [Vietnam News]

- Da Nang launches Circular Economic Hub towards green environment [Nhan Dan]

- Vietnam Banks' Performance Improves with Economic Recovery [Fitch Ratings]

Other

- Any hope of keeping Earth habitable now requires sucking carbon back out of the atmosphere, a new study found [Business Insider]

- UK to consider sanctions against China for breaching Hong Kong treaty [Reuters]

Video of the Day:

 

