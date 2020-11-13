Morning Stories: New Saigon Airport Approved, Vietnam Exports 1B Facemasks, New Storm En Route

Stay connected with Saigoneer on Twitter and Instagram and like us on Facebook.

Saigon

- HCMC seeks to reduce private vehicles, develop public transport [VnExpress]

Vietnam

- Government greenlights Long Thanh International Airport [VnExpress]

- Coastal central localities urged to brace for storm Vamco [VoV]

- Vietnam Business Summit 2020 underlines digital transformation amid COVID-19 [DTI News]

- Mountain collapse leaves one missing, three injured in Quang Nam [SGGP]

- Vietnam exports over 1 billion medical face masks in 10 months [Hanoi Times]

- HCM City gov’t to recruit 14 experts, scientists [Vietnam News]

- Da Nang launches Circular Economic Hub towards green environment [Nhan Dan]

- Vietnam Banks' Performance Improves with Economic Recovery [Fitch Ratings]

Other

- Any hope of keeping Earth habitable now requires sucking carbon back out of the atmosphere, a new study found [Business Insider]

- UK to consider sanctions against China for breaching Hong Kong treaty [Reuters]

