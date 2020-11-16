Weekend Stories: Vietjet and UPS Team-Up, Rap Viet Winner and Forest Coverage Shrinks

Stay connected with Saigoneer on Twitter and Instagram and like us on Facebook.

Each morning, we select some of the most important stories from Saigon, the rest of Vietnam and beyond, and digest them into short, accessible links so you can easily keep up with current affairs.

Saigon

- New procedures pose inconvenience for drivers, passengers of ride-hailing apps at Saigon airport [Tuoi Tre]

Vietnam

- Primary forest coverage shrinks to 0.25 percent in Vietnam [VnExpress]

- RCEP trade deal to be signed shortly: Vietnamese PM [VoV]

- Vietnam: New decree guiding law on tax administration [Lexology]

- Vietjet and UPS team-up on Asian flights [Air Cargo News]

- Vietnam hands over ASEAN Chairmanship to Brunei [DTI News]

- De Choat crowned as winner of Rap Viet competition [SGGP]

- Construction of Hanoi's waste treatment plants lags behind schedule [Hanoi Times]

Other

- Germany hails couch potatoes as heroes of coronavirus pandemic [DW]

- Peru plunged into political upheaval as Congress ousts President Vizcarra [CNN]

