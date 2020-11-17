Morning Stories: Hanoi F1 Talks Resume, Pharmacity to Double in Size and Disasters Cut GDP by 1.5%

Stay connected with Saigoneer on Twitter and Instagram and like us on Facebook.

Each morning, we select some of the most important stories from Saigon, the rest of Vietnam and beyond, and digest them into short, accessible links so you can easily keep up with current affairs.

Saigon

- Construction of Long Thanh Airport to begin next month [VnExpress]

Vietnam

- Danang shuts down field hospital at indoor stadium [Saigon Times]

- Mass electricity outage blacks out central Vietnam after Storm Vamco destruction [Tuoi Tre]

- Vietnam's biggest pharmacy to double stores to 1,000 by 2021 [Nikkei]

- Vietnamese citizens to be repatriated through schedule of 54 flights [VoV]

- ASEAN Smart Logistics Network launched [Vietnam Investment Review]

- Natural disasters cause 1.5 percent of GDP loss for Vietnam each year [SGGP]

- Vietnam still in negotiations on hosting F1 Grand Prix next year [Vietnam Net]

- Việt Nam to see boom in supply of industrial property next year: Savills [Vietnam News]

Other

- Coronavirus has been circulating in Italy since September last year, researchers say [Independent]

- Korean Air to take over troubled Asiana Airlines for US$1.6 billion [Channel News Asia]

Video of the Day: