Morning Stories: Street Arts Festival, Audi Recall and Trade Surplus

Stay connected with Saigoneer on Twitter and Instagram and like us on Facebook.

Each morning, we select some of the most important stories from Saigon, the rest of Vietnam and beyond, and digest them into short, accessible links so you can easily keep up with current affairs.

Saigon

- Paid recycling drive to help HCMC turn the tide on trash [VnExpress]

- HCMC plans to host Street Art Festival 2021 [SGGP]

- HCM City to abolish People’s Councils at district and ward levels next year [Vietnam Net]

Vietnam

- Audi recalls cars in Vietnam over faulty engine compartment rubber [Tuoi Tre]

- Vietnam imports most cars from Thailand, Indonesia [VoV]

- Da Nang beach covered with debris after storm [Vietnam Net]

- Vietnam Design Week 2020 kicks off [Nhan Dan]

- Vietnam trade surplus hits US$19.5 billion in Jan-Oct [Hanoi Times]

- ABD provides 8 million USD loan to improve water services in Vietnam [Vietnam Plus]

Other

- South Korea facing 'crisis', says PM, as Covid measures tightened [The Guardian]

Canada Is Allowing People With Depression to Do Psychedelic Mushrooms [Vice]

Video of the Day: