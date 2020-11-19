Morning Stories: VN Axes Household Registration Books, English Proficiency Drops and AIDS Treatment Success

Stay connected with Saigoneer on Twitter and Instagram and like us on Facebook.

Each morning, we select some of the most important stories from Saigon, the rest of Vietnam and beyond, and digest them into short, accessible links so you can easily keep up with current affairs.

Saigon

- Metro line contractor to return site of Le Loi Blvd in Q2, 2021 [Saigon Times]

Vietnam

- Vietnam slips in English proficiency rankings [VnExpress]

- Vietnam gov’t stays firm on GDP growth target of 2.5 – 3% in 2020 [Hanoi Times]

- Twenty-two Vietnamese scientists listed among world top 100,000 [SGGP]

- Vietnam, RoK eye US$100 billion target in two-way trade [VoV]

- Vietnam among leading countries for HIV/AIDS treatment [DTI News]

- Vietnam to discard household registration books in 2023 [Tuoi Tre]

Other

- Casino operator NagaCorp plans $350m resort near Angkor Wat [Nikkei]

- Thai Vietjet adds two aircraft to its fleet to meet route expansion plan [Vietnam Plus]

- SpaceX Crew Docks at the International Space Station [New York Times]

