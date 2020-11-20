Saigoneer

Back Stories » Roundups » Morning Stories: Ministry Adopts Blockchain, G20 Summit and 5G Hanoi Launch

Morning Stories: Ministry Adopts Blockchain, G20 Summit and 5G Hanoi Launch

Details
Friday, 20 November 2020.
Written by Saigoneer. Photo by Alberto Prieto.

Stay connected with Saigoneer on Twitter and Instagram and like us on Facebook.

Each morning, we select some of the most important stories from Saigon, the rest of Vietnam and beyond, and digest them into short, accessible links so you can easily keep up with current affairs.

Vietnam

- Hanoi to launch 5G trials in early December [Hanoi Times]

- Vietnam emerges as sole economic winner in Southeast Asia [Nikkei]

- E-commerce brands dominate YouGov Best Brands ranking in Vietnam [Vietnam Investment Review]

- Vietnam selected as only Asian pilot country in UK’s new global healthcare partnership [Vietnam Net]

- Foxconn makes first batch of display screens at Vietnam plant [VnExpress]

- Vietnam pioneers post-pandemic carbon pricing [East Asia Forum]

- Vietnam’s Ministry of Education Adopts Blockchain Record-Keeping [Coin Desk]

- Hanoi rubbish piles up as environmental workers strike [DTI News]

- Vietnamese Prime Minister to attend G20 summit 2020 [VoV]

- Eco-friendly initiatives envision school construction using plastic waste [Tuoi Tre]

Other

- Taiwan grounds entire fleet of US-made F-16 fighter jets after crash [CNN]

- Japan on 'maximum alert' after record Covid-19 cases, companies to can year-end, New Year parties [Straits Times]

Video of the Day:

 

Related Articles

in Street Food

Vietnamese Street Pizza: Bánh Trứng Tráng

Bánh Trứng Tráng Down the Street and Back Again is a blog written by John Russack, an American pilot who, for 365 days, sampled a new Vietnamese street delicacy. His long journey has recently come to...

in Tech

‘Flappy Bird’ Maker Ranked One of the World’s Most Influential App Developers

He’s probably sitting in his room, cursing them for it, but Dong Nguyen of ‘Flappy Bird’ fame has made Business Insider’s list of “the world’s 11 most influential people working in apps.”

in Tech

"Fucking Ugly" Websites Plague Vietnam

Design is subjective; ‘good’ design changes by region, city and individual. Design elements that may seem antiquated to one, may be fresh or reinvented by another so we try not to judge - except when ...

in Tech

$1 Billion High-Tech Park Proposed for HCMC

As part of the continuing effort to modernize Vietnam’s workforce, authorities are reviewing a proposal for a massive science and technology park in HCMC.

in Saigon

$100,000 Diamond Allegedly Vanishes From Woman’s Finger In HCMC Hotel

A Hanoi woman claims that she was drugged at a HCMC hotel last weekend and awoke to find that a $100,000 diamond had been pried from her ring.

in Tech

$110m Pledged for Vietnamese Startups

It looks like Vietnamese startups are about to get a boost in funding. The Ministry of Science and Technology has announced a $110 million program called FIRST, designed to breathe financial life into...

Partner Content

Urbanist Logo
 
Urbanist LogoUrbanist LogoUrbanist LogoUrbanist Logo
Copyright © 2020 Urbanist Network. All Rights Reserved