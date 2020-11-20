Morning Stories: Ministry Adopts Blockchain, G20 Summit and 5G Hanoi Launch

Stay connected with Saigoneer on Twitter and Instagram and like us on Facebook.

Each morning, we select some of the most important stories from Saigon, the rest of Vietnam and beyond, and digest them into short, accessible links so you can easily keep up with current affairs.

Vietnam

- Hanoi to launch 5G trials in early December [Hanoi Times]

- Vietnam emerges as sole economic winner in Southeast Asia [Nikkei]

- E-commerce brands dominate YouGov Best Brands ranking in Vietnam [Vietnam Investment Review]

- Vietnam selected as only Asian pilot country in UK’s new global healthcare partnership [Vietnam Net]

- Foxconn makes first batch of display screens at Vietnam plant [VnExpress]

- Vietnam pioneers post-pandemic carbon pricing [East Asia Forum]

- Vietnam’s Ministry of Education Adopts Blockchain Record-Keeping [Coin Desk]

- Hanoi rubbish piles up as environmental workers strike [DTI News]

- Vietnamese Prime Minister to attend G20 summit 2020 [VoV]

- Eco-friendly initiatives envision school construction using plastic waste [Tuoi Tre]

Other

- Taiwan grounds entire fleet of US-made F-16 fighter jets after crash [CNN]

- Japan on 'maximum alert' after record Covid-19 cases, companies to can year-end, New Year parties [Straits Times]

