Weekend Stories: Mercedes Recall, Grab Dominates VN Market and Halong Marathon

Each morning, we select some of the most important stories from Saigon, the rest of Vietnam and beyond, and digest them into short, accessible links so you can easily keep up with current affairs.

Vietnam

- Aging in Vietnam: The elderly to account for 20.4% by 2050 [Hanoi Times]

- Deforestation continues in Central Highlands province [DTI News]

- Thousands of Mercedes-Benz recalled in Vietnam over defective airbags [Vietnam Net]

- GE Signs Agreement to Develop Vietnam LNG Power Plant [Bloomberg]

- Halong Bay International Heritage Marathon kicks off [Nhan Dan]

- US Nat'l Security Adviser Meets Students In Vietnam [Republic World]

- Grab’s reign over Vietnam ride-hailing market continues [VnExpress]

- Hanoi man throws petrol bombs at neighbor’s due to loud karaoke noise [Tuoi Tre]

- Why the solar M&A landscape in Vietnam is set to heat up [PV Magazine]

- Vietnam ranks in the top of Southeast Asia data centres [Vietnam Investment Review]

Other

- Students submit petition to raise age of consent from 13 to 16 [Asahi]

- Elephant trapped in Indian well rescued in 12-hour crane operation [The Guardian]

