Morning Stories: Louis Vuitton Opens in Hanoi, Stocks Climb and Phu Quoc Arrivals Hit 3m

Each morning, we select some of the most important stories from Saigon, the rest of Vietnam and beyond, and digest them into short, accessible links so you can easily keep up with current affairs.

Saigon

- Estonian fined for slapping woman’s buttocks in Saigon elevator [VnExpress]

- HCM City needs to speed up digital transformation process: city leaders [Vietnam News]

- Ho Chi Minh City to redirect traffic in Go Vap for bridge construction [Tuoi Tre]

Vietnam

- Fire erupts on tourist boat off Hoi An [DTI News]

- Louis Vuitton, Christian Dior join Hanoi luxury market [Vietnam Net]

- Phu Quoc to receive more than 3 million arrivals in 2020 [SGGP]

- Stocks continue upward spiral [Saigon Times]

- Inner-city bridges create new Hanoi urban facelift [Hanoi Times]

- Can Tho, EU forge cooperation in climate change response [Vietnam Plus]

Other

- Solomon Islands set to ban Facebook in the name of 'national unity' [ABC]

- Chinese flower has evolved to be less visible to pickers [The Guardian]

Video of the Day: