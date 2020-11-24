Saigoneer

BackStories » Roundups » Morning Stories: Louis Vuitton Opens in Hanoi, Stocks Climb and Phu Quoc Arrivals Hit 3m

Morning Stories: Louis Vuitton Opens in Hanoi, Stocks Climb and Phu Quoc Arrivals Hit 3m

Details
Tuesday, 24 November 2020.
Written by Saigoneer. Photo by Alberto Prieto.

Stay connected with Saigoneer on Twitter and Instagram and like us on Facebook.

Each morning, we select some of the most important stories from Saigon, the rest of Vietnam and beyond, and digest them into short, accessible links so you can easily keep up with current affairs.

Saigon

- Estonian fined for slapping woman’s buttocks in Saigon elevator [VnExpress]

- HCM City needs to speed up digital transformation process: city leaders [Vietnam News]

- Ho Chi Minh City to redirect traffic in Go Vap for bridge construction [Tuoi Tre]

Vietnam

- Fire erupts on tourist boat off Hoi An [DTI News]

- Louis Vuitton, Christian Dior join Hanoi luxury market [Vietnam Net]

- Phu Quoc to receive more than 3 million arrivals in 2020 [SGGP]

- Stocks continue upward spiral [Saigon Times]

- Inner-city bridges create new Hanoi urban facelift [Hanoi Times]

- Can Tho, EU forge cooperation in climate change response [Vietnam Plus]

Other

- Solomon Islands set to ban Facebook in the name of 'national unity' [ABC]

- Chinese flower has evolved to be less visible to pickers [The Guardian]

Video of the Day:

 

Related Articles

in Street Food

Vietnamese Street Pizza: Bánh Trứng Tráng

Bánh Trứng Tráng Down the Street and Back Again is a blog written by John Russack, an American pilot who, for 365 days, sampled a new Vietnamese street delicacy. His long journey has recently come to...

in Tech

‘Flappy Bird’ Maker Ranked One of the World’s Most Influential App Developers

He’s probably sitting in his room, cursing them for it, but Dong Nguyen of ‘Flappy Bird’ fame has made Business Insider’s list of “the world’s 11 most influential people working in apps.”

in Tech

"Fucking Ugly" Websites Plague Vietnam

Design is subjective; ‘good’ design changes by region, city and individual. Design elements that may seem antiquated to one, may be fresh or reinvented by another so we try not to judge - except when ...

in Tech

$1 Billion High-Tech Park Proposed for HCMC

As part of the continuing effort to modernize Vietnam’s workforce, authorities are reviewing a proposal for a massive science and technology park in HCMC.

in Saigon

$100,000 Diamond Allegedly Vanishes From Woman’s Finger In HCMC Hotel

A Hanoi woman claims that she was drugged at a HCMC hotel last weekend and awoke to find that a $100,000 diamond had been pried from her ring.

in Tech

$110m Pledged for Vietnamese Startups

It looks like Vietnamese startups are about to get a boost in funding. The Ministry of Science and Technology has announced a $110 million program called FIRST, designed to breathe financial life into...

Partner Content

Urbanist Logo
 
Urbanist LogoUrbanist LogoUrbanist LogoUrbanist Logo
Copyright © 2020 Urbanist Network. All Rights Reserved