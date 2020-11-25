Morning Stories: Vietnam Retains Cashew Throne, Fuel Tax Cut Extension and Bus-Only Lanes for Hanoi

Stay connected with Saigoneer on Twitter and Instagram and like us on Facebook.

Each morning, we select some of the most important stories from Saigon, the rest of Vietnam and beyond, and digest them into short, accessible links so you can easily keep up with current affairs.

Saigon

- Man arrested in HCMC for swindling foreigner out of $2.45 mln [VnExpress]

- HCMC authorities disapprove apartment projects in inner city districts [SGGP]

Vietnam

- Hanoi Public Transport Association proposes bus-only lanes [DTI News]

- Vietnam Ministry Proposes Fuel Tax Cut Extension Through 2021 [Bloomberg]

- Vietnam remains world leading exporter of cashew nuts [Nhan Dan]

- Vietnam requires US$150 billion for power projects by 2030 [VoV]

- Deforestation and greater risk of flooding set off environmental alarms in Vietnam [Asia News]

- Vietjet offers big party with zero dong tickets on Black Friday [Vietnam Plus]

Other

- South Korean hiker turns trash into art with 'don't drop litter' message [Reuters]

- Shanghai airport momentarily descends into chaos after workers test positive for Covid-19 [CNN]

- Thailand offers cheap residency visas for condo buyers [Nikkei]

Video of the Day: