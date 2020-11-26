Morning Stories: Rise in Retirement Age, 5G Launch and Vingroup Scholarships

Stay connected with Saigoneer on Twitter and Instagram and like us on Facebook.

Each morning, we select some of the most important stories from Saigon, the rest of Vietnam and beyond, and digest them into short, accessible links so you can easily keep up with current affairs.

Saigon

- HCMC hopes to attract investment by allotting more land for infrastructure [SGGP]

Vietnam

- Ba Ria-Vung Tau urges to hasten Con Dao Airport planning approval [DTI News]

- Cut in registration fee revives auto market [VnExpress]

- Vietnam’s cloud computing market worth 133 million USD [Vietnam Investment Review]

- Bottlenecks in Vietnam’s renewable energy development [Hanoi Times]

- Vingroup to award scholarships of nearly VND 40 billion to master's and PhD candidates in science and technology [Vietnam News]

- VNPT, MobiFone to launch 5G commercial pilot next month [Saigon Times]

- Whitmore’s disease outbreak kills four in central Vietnam province [Tuoi Tre]

- Vietnam to start raising retirement age from 2021 [Vietnam Net]

Other

- Thailand to launch Covid-19 vaccine production 'in first half of 2021' [Asia One]

- With a Kiss, Netflix Gets Tangled in India’s Religious Tensions [New York Times]

