Morning Stories: Taiwan-VN Flights Resume, VN to Curb Misuse of Antibiotics and New UNESCO Geopark

Each morning, we select some of the most important stories from Saigon, the rest of Vietnam and beyond, and digest them into short, accessible links so you can easily keep up with current affairs.

Vietnam

- Vietnam determined to stop overuse, misuse of antibiotics [SGGP]

- UNESCO honours third Global Geopark in Vietnam [Vietnam Plus]

- VN Health ministry calls for testing of food packaging from COVID-19-hit countries [Vietnam News]

- Tens of thousands of hotel, bank workers at risk of losing jobs [Vietnam Net]

- Taiwan resumes passenger flights to Vietnam after 7-month hiatus [Taiwan News]

- 27 students get lost on mountain after picnic in Vietnam [Tuoi Tre]

- Foxconn to inject US$270 million to expand production in Vietnam [VoV]

- Hanoi metro construction violations could cost government coffers dearly [VnExpress]

- International financing key to develop Vietnam's power sector: Officials [Saigon Times]

- Over 6,000 killed in traffic accidents in 11 months [Saigon Times]



Other

- Amazon workers in Germany to go on strike on 'Black Friday' [Reuters]

- Xi Jinping sends congratulations to US president-elect Joe Biden [SCMP]

