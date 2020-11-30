Weekend Stories: Vietnam Climbs FIFA Rankings, Inflation Cools and Large War-era Bomb Uncovered in Hanoi

Stay connected with Saigoneer on Twitter and Instagram and like us on Facebook.

Each morning, we select some of the most important stories from Saigon, the rest of Vietnam and beyond, and digest them into short, accessible links so you can easily keep up with current affairs.

Saigon

- S.Korean suspect in murder case in District 7 arrested [Saigon Times]

- Ho Chi Minh City holds coding contest for third-to-sixth graders [Tuoi Tre]

Vietnam

- War legacy: large bomb found in downtown Hanoi [VnExpress]

- More violations highlighted in Hanoi metro project [DTI News]

- Vietnam climbs to 93rd in latest FIFA rankings [Vietnam Net]

- US$14 million worth of investment pledged in Techfest 2020 [SGGP]

- Viettel named best mobile service provider in Vietnam [Vietnam Plus]

- Hotel owners sell out to stave off bankruptcy [Vietnam News]

- Vietnam is top pick for businesses going overseas [The Business Times]

- Vietnam Inflation Cools in November to Slowest This Year [Bloomberg]

- Vietnam hosts international conference on tackling plastic waste pollution in oceans [Nhan Dan]

Other

- Indonesian volcano erupts, forcing residents to flee [Channel News Asia]

- China's factory activity expands at fastest pace in over three years [Reuters]

Video of the Day: