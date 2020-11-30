Saigoneer

BackStories » Roundups » Weekend Stories: Vietnam Climbs FIFA Rankings, Inflation Cools and Large War-era Bomb Uncovered in Hanoi

Weekend Stories: Vietnam Climbs FIFA Rankings, Inflation Cools and Large War-era Bomb Uncovered in Hanoi

Details
Monday, 30 November 2020.
Written by Saigoneer. Photo by Alberto Prieto.

Stay connected with Saigoneer on Twitter and Instagram and like us on Facebook.

Each morning, we select some of the most important stories from Saigon, the rest of Vietnam and beyond, and digest them into short, accessible links so you can easily keep up with current affairs.

Saigon

- S.Korean suspect in murder case in District 7 arrested [Saigon Times]

- Ho Chi Minh City holds coding contest for third-to-sixth graders [Tuoi Tre]

Vietnam

- War legacy: large bomb found in downtown Hanoi [VnExpress]

- More violations highlighted in Hanoi metro project [DTI News]

- Vietnam climbs to 93rd in latest FIFA rankings [Vietnam Net]

- US$14 million worth of investment pledged in Techfest 2020 [SGGP]

- Viettel named best mobile service provider in Vietnam [Vietnam Plus]

- Hotel owners sell out to stave off bankruptcy [Vietnam News]

- Vietnam is top pick for businesses going overseas [The Business Times]

- Vietnam Inflation Cools in November to Slowest This Year [Bloomberg]

- Vietnam hosts international conference on tackling plastic waste pollution in oceans [Nhan Dan]

Other

- Indonesian volcano erupts, forcing residents to flee [Channel News Asia]

- China's factory activity expands at fastest pace in over three years [Reuters]

Video of the Day:

 

Related Articles

in Street Food

Vietnamese Street Pizza: Bánh Trứng Tráng

Bánh Trứng Tráng Down the Street and Back Again is a blog written by John Russack, an American pilot who, for 365 days, sampled a new Vietnamese street delicacy. His long journey has recently come to...

in Tech

‘Flappy Bird’ Maker Ranked One of the World’s Most Influential App Developers

He’s probably sitting in his room, cursing them for it, but Dong Nguyen of ‘Flappy Bird’ fame has made Business Insider’s list of “the world’s 11 most influential people working in apps.”

in Tech

"Fucking Ugly" Websites Plague Vietnam

Design is subjective; ‘good’ design changes by region, city and individual. Design elements that may seem antiquated to one, may be fresh or reinvented by another so we try not to judge - except when ...

in Tech

$1 Billion High-Tech Park Proposed for HCMC

As part of the continuing effort to modernize Vietnam’s workforce, authorities are reviewing a proposal for a massive science and technology park in HCMC.

in Saigon

$100,000 Diamond Allegedly Vanishes From Woman’s Finger In HCMC Hotel

A Hanoi woman claims that she was drugged at a HCMC hotel last weekend and awoke to find that a $100,000 diamond had been pried from her ring.

in Tech

$110m Pledged for Vietnamese Startups

It looks like Vietnamese startups are about to get a boost in funding. The Ministry of Science and Technology has announced a $110 million program called FIRST, designed to breathe financial life into...

Partner Content

Urbanist Logo
 
Urbanist LogoUrbanist LogoUrbanist LogoUrbanist Logo
Copyright © 2020 Urbanist Network. All Rights Reserved