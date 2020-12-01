Saigoneer

BackStories » Roundups » Morning Stories: VN's Cost of Living Falls, Tourists Swept Away by Flood and USD$1.7b in Natural Disaster Losses

Morning Stories: VN's Cost of Living Falls, Tourists Swept Away by Flood and USD$1.7b in Natural Disaster Losses

Details
Tuesday, 01 December 2020.
Written by Saigoneer. Photo by Khoi Pham.

Stay connected with Saigoneer on Twitter and Instagram and like us on Facebook.

Each morning, we select some of the most important stories from Saigon, the rest of Vietnam and beyond, and digest them into short, accessible links so you can easily keep up with current affairs.

Saigon

- New lane rules cause inconvenience at TSN airport [Saigon Times]

Vietnam

- Investments by new businesses surge, signal economic revival [VnExpress]

- Vietnam’s cost of living falls in November after 5 months of rise [Hanoi Times]

- Vietnam enjoys big haul of honours at World Travel Awards Grand Final 2020 [Vietnam Plus]

- Hanoi pavements deteriorate despite high-quality stone paving [DTI News]

- Vietnam’s public investment disbursement up 34% in eleven months [Nhan Dan]

- Thousands of wildlife farms in Việt Nam threaten biodiversity [Vietnam News]

- Economic loss from natural disasters amounts to US$1.7 bln over past 11 months [SGGP]

- Tourists swept away by flood during trekking tour at Vietnam national park [Tuoi Tre]

Other

- Thailand Removes Cannabis from Narcotics List [Bangkok Herald]

- Nepal's female soldiers break taboos to tackle COVID crisis [Reuters]

Video of the Day:

 

Related Articles

in Street Food

Vietnamese Street Pizza: Bánh Trứng Tráng

Bánh Trứng Tráng Down the Street and Back Again is a blog written by John Russack, an American pilot who, for 365 days, sampled a new Vietnamese street delicacy. His long journey has recently come to...

in Tech

‘Flappy Bird’ Maker Ranked One of the World’s Most Influential App Developers

He’s probably sitting in his room, cursing them for it, but Dong Nguyen of ‘Flappy Bird’ fame has made Business Insider’s list of “the world’s 11 most influential people working in apps.”

in Tech

"Fucking Ugly" Websites Plague Vietnam

Design is subjective; ‘good’ design changes by region, city and individual. Design elements that may seem antiquated to one, may be fresh or reinvented by another so we try not to judge - except when ...

in Tech

$1 Billion High-Tech Park Proposed for HCMC

As part of the continuing effort to modernize Vietnam’s workforce, authorities are reviewing a proposal for a massive science and technology park in HCMC.

in Saigon

$100,000 Diamond Allegedly Vanishes From Woman’s Finger In HCMC Hotel

A Hanoi woman claims that she was drugged at a HCMC hotel last weekend and awoke to find that a $100,000 diamond had been pried from her ring.

in Tech

$110m Pledged for Vietnamese Startups

It looks like Vietnamese startups are about to get a boost in funding. The Ministry of Science and Technology has announced a $110 million program called FIRST, designed to breathe financial life into...

Partner Content

Urbanist Logo
 
Urbanist LogoUrbanist LogoUrbanist LogoUrbanist Logo
Copyright © 2020 Urbanist Network. All Rights Reserved