Morning Stories: VN's Cost of Living Falls, Tourists Swept Away by Flood and USD$1.7b in Natural Disaster Losses

Each morning, we select some of the most important stories from Saigon, the rest of Vietnam and beyond, and digest them into short, accessible links so you can easily keep up with current affairs.

Saigon

- New lane rules cause inconvenience at TSN airport [Saigon Times]

Vietnam

- Investments by new businesses surge, signal economic revival [VnExpress]

- Vietnam’s cost of living falls in November after 5 months of rise [Hanoi Times]

- Vietnam enjoys big haul of honours at World Travel Awards Grand Final 2020 [Vietnam Plus]

- Hanoi pavements deteriorate despite high-quality stone paving [DTI News]

- Vietnam’s public investment disbursement up 34% in eleven months [Nhan Dan]

- Thousands of wildlife farms in Việt Nam threaten biodiversity [Vietnam News]

- Economic loss from natural disasters amounts to US$1.7 bln over past 11 months [SGGP]

- Tourists swept away by flood during trekking tour at Vietnam national park [Tuoi Tre]

Other

- Thailand Removes Cannabis from Narcotics List [Bangkok Herald]

- Nepal's female soldiers break taboos to tackle COVID crisis [Reuters]

Video of the Day: