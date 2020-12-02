Saigoneer

BackStories » Roundups » Morning Stories: Vietnam Halts All Inbound Commercial Flights, Saigon Anti-Flooding Project at Risk and 1km Long Swimming Pool

Morning Stories: Vietnam Halts All Inbound Commercial Flights, Saigon Anti-Flooding Project at Risk and 1km Long Swimming Pool

Details
Wednesday, 02 December 2020.
Written by Saigoneer. Photo via Alberto Prieto.

Each morning, we select some of the most important stories from Saigon, the rest of Vietnam and beyond, and digest them into short, accessible links so you can easily keep up with current affairs.

Saigon

- Saigon's mega anti-flooding project at risk of suspension [VnExpress]

- HCMC suspends three facilities related to locally-transmitted Covid-19 case [Saigon Times]

Vietnam

- Hundreds of repatriation flights to be held [DTI News]

- EU helps set up online customs transit system to boost ASEAN trade [Vietnam News]

- 1km long swimming pool opens in Quy Nhon [SGGP]

- Vietnam halts all inbound commercial flights [VnExpress]

- Vietnam’s new decree allows fireworks during special events [Tuoi Tre]

- Expert warns about lax quarantine regulations regarding COVID-19 [VoV]

- Private airlines seek financial incentives to overcome tourism slump during pandemic [Vietnam Net]

- Vietnam expects to massively produce own Covid-19 vaccine by mid-2022: Expert [Hanoi Times]

Other

- Singapore, Hong Kong to defer air travel bubble launch [Channel News Asia]

- Travellers to Taiwan must test negative for Covid-19 [Straits Times]

Video of the Day:

 

