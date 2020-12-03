Morning Stories: Hanoi Targets 5 Metro Routes by 2030, Vietnammm to Halt Operations and Facemask Sales Soar

Saigoneer

Details
Thursday, 03 December 2020.
Written by Saigoneer. Photo by Alberto Prieto.

Each morning, we select some of the most important stories from Saigon, the rest of Vietnam and beyond, and digest them into short, accessible links so you can easily keep up with current affairs.

Saigon

- HCMC hospitals on high alert amid threat of new Covid-19 transmissions [VnExpress]

- University in HCMC temporarily shuts to prevent Covid-19 spread [Saigon Times]

- Nearly 100,000 students stay home due to 2 coronavirus infections in Saigon [Tuoi Tre]

- HCM City face mask sale stronger after new Covid-19 outbreak [Vietnam Net]

Vietnam

- Hanoi to open five metro routes in 10 years [DTI News]

- Vietnam food delivery app bites the dust [The Asset]

- Vietnam Fine Arts Exhibition 2020 opens [Nhan Dan]

- Vietnam companies among world’s most optimistic amidst Covid-19: HSBC [Hanoi Times]

Other

- China has promised millions of coronavirus vaccines to countries globally. And it is ready to deliver them [CNN]

- Singapore becomes first country to approves sales of lab-made meat [SCMP]

Video of the Day:

 

