Morning Stories: Vietnam Airlines Apology, Bhutan-Vietnam Bridge Link and K-pop Tops VN Spotify Charts

Friday, 04 December 2020.
Written by Saigoneer. Photo by Alberto Prieto.

Each morning, we select some of the most important stories from Saigon, the rest of Vietnam and beyond, and digest them into short, accessible links so you can easily keep up with current affairs.

Saigon

- Thorough plans needed for future “walking streets” and tourist areas [SGGP]

Vietnam

- No large-scale social distancing implemented, says PM [VoV]

- Vietnam begins thinking of how to deal with expired solar panels [Vietnam Net]

- Vietnam expected to mount strong recovery next year: UK’s Proactive [Vietnam Plus]

- Textile and garment exports to hit US$34 billion in 2020 [Nhan Dan]

- Many banks continue lowering deposit rates [Saigon Times]

- Vietnam Airlines apologizes after crew member causes local coronavirus transmission [Tuoi Tre]

- Vietnam emerged among world’s largest market for wind power development [Hanoi Times]

- Vietnam Airlines flight attendant prosecuted for spreading Covid-19 infection [DTI News]

- Brahmaputra Bridge will link Bhutan with Vietnam [Siasat]

- BTS, Blackpink most streamed in Vietnam: Spotify [VnExpress]

Other

- Japan enacts law to make coronavirus vaccines free to residents [Japan Today]

Video of the Day:

 

